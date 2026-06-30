British stars continue to fall at Wimbledon

British tennis star Katie Boulter's unexpected first-round exit at Wimbledon against qualifier Tyra Caterina Grant underscores a challenging start for home players at the prestigious Grand Slam.

IMAGE: Britain's Katie Boulter in action during her first round match against Italy's Tyra Grant. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

Key Points Katie Boulter, a key British hope, was defeated by Grand Slam debutant Tyra Caterina Grant in the first round of Wimbledon.

A total of 11 British players have been eliminated in the first round, marking a significant struggle for the home nation.

The early exits include British number one Cameron Norrie and were exacerbated by withdrawals from Emma Raducanu and Jack Draper.

Tyra Caterina Grant, an 18-year-old qualifier, achieved a notable upset in her first Grand Slam main draw match.

Katie Swan secured the first home victory on day two, offering a glimmer of hope amidst the widespread British defeats.

Katie Boulter became the 11th home player to crash out in the first round, crumbling to a 6-4 6-2 defeat to Grand Slam debutant Tyra Caterina Grant.

Injuries to Emma Raducanu, who withdrew on Sunday, and Jack Draper, who pulled out on Monday, meant 19 British players were in first-round action -- 12 of them receiving wildcards and three coming through qualifying.

By the time Boulter slid to defeat against qualifier Grant before lunch on day two, only eight were left.

British Players Face Early Exits

IMAGE: Cameron Norrie of Great Britain returns a shot during his match against Michael Zheng of the United States on day one at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Photograph: Susan Mullane-Imagn Images/Reuters

Ten defeats on a sobering Monday, including for the usually reliable British number one Cameron Norrie against American qualifier Michael Zheng, were the home nation's worst day at Wimbledon this century.

There was finally a home victory to cheer on Tuesday though as world number 196 Katie Swan beat Romania's Irina-Camelia Begu 6-4 6-4 in front of a joyous crowd on Court 16.

Boulter's Upset And Grant's Grand Slam Debut

With Raducanu out with a stress fracture, Boulter was Britain's best hope in the women's draw having two WTA grass court titles to her name and an impressive victory against former Wimbledon champion and this year's second seed Elena Rybakina this month at Queen's Club.

Facing an 18-year-old qualifier playing her first Grand Slam main draw match meant Boulter was a clear favourite on Court Three, especially as prior to the qualifying tournament Grant had never played a match on a grass court.

But Boulter produced a nervy, ragged display to suffer a Wimbledon first-round exit for the first time since 2017.

Even the chants of "Let's go Katie, let's go" fizzled out as Grant, daughter of American basketball player Tyrone Grant, showed no nerves to close out the win.

Grant brought up a match point with an ace and converted it as a ball dribbled off Boulter's racket and into the net.