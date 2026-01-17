HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » British skater backs same-sex ice dance on world stage

British skater backs same-sex ice dance on world stage

2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

January 17, 2026 10:19 IST

x

Lewis Gibson

IMAGE: Britain's Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson react after performing the ice dance rhythm dance. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

British ice dancer Lewis Gibson says he would like to see same-sex partnerships allowed on the international stage in his event, adding his voice to a growing movement in favour of the change.

Gibson, who sits second with partner Lilah Fear after Friday's rhythm dance at the European Championships, welcomed British Ice Skating's recent decision to permit same-sex teams in national competition starting next season — a rule change already adopted in Canada and Finland.

 

However, same-sex teams cannot compete beyond the national level, as the International Skating Union's rules stipulate pair and dance teams must comprise one man and one woman.

"I would love (to see it implemented internationally), because it's just more opportunity for more people to be involved," Gibson said.

"I think actually, we're privileged in this sport where you can be so diverse in what you do within your elements and your music choice. And I think that just opens the door for same-sex couples to compete alongside mixed in whatever way that works out best. I think it's just such a great sport for that."

Skate Canada became the first national body in 2022 to update its rules to allow any two skaters to form a pair or ice dance team, regardless of gender.

The rule change came into effect in Finland this season with Emma Aalto and Millie Colling becoming the country's first same-sex ice dancing team.

Former skaters such as Canada's triple world-championship medallist Kaitlyn Weaver, a member of the ISU's ice dance technical committee, have lobbied the ISU to change the rule.

Retired Olympic ice dance champions Madison Hubbell of the U.S. and Gabriella Papadakis of France have skated together in exhibitions in a bid to help pave the way for same-sex pairs to compete officially.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Kohli chants 'Jai Shree Mahakal' ahead of NZ ODI decider
Kohli chants 'Jai Shree Mahakal' ahead of NZ ODI decider
Actress Sued For Rs 100 Cr Over Suryakumar Comment
Actress Sued For Rs 100 Cr Over Suryakumar Comment
Bishnoi, Iyer added to India squad for NZ T20s
Bishnoi, Iyer added to India squad for NZ T20s
India Open: Lakshya bows out after epic battle
India Open: Lakshya bows out after epic battle
No World Cup distraction for Team India
No World Cup distraction for Team India

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

5 Winter Sweets To Keep Warm

webstory image 2

8 Hottest Places in India To Visit This Winter

webstory image 3

14 Must-Eat Nolen Gur Mishtis Before You Die

VIDEOS

EAM S Jaishankar's opening remarks after meeting with Japanese FM Motegi2:33

EAM S Jaishankar's opening remarks after meeting with...

Drone visuals show thrilling final round of Palamedu Jallikattu in Madurai1:59

Drone visuals show thrilling final round of Palamedu...

Watch: Modi Lookalike Goes Viral Amid BJP's Landslide, Historic BMC Triumph2:10

Watch: Modi Lookalike Goes Viral Amid BJP's Landslide,...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO