News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Britain's men's Olympic 4x100 team told to return Tokyo silver

Britain's men's Olympic 4x100 team told to return Tokyo silver

April 15, 2022 07:26 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Britain's Tokyo Olympics silver medallists Chijindu Ujah, Zharnel Hughes, Richard Kilty and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake pose on the podium with their medals from the men's 4x100 metres, at Olympic Stadium, Tokyo, Japan, August 7, 2021.

IMAGE: Britain's Tokyo Olympics silver medallists Chijindu Ujah, Zharnel Hughes, Richard Kilty and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake pose on the podium with their medals from the men's 4x100 metres, at Olympic Stadium, in Tokyo, Japan, August 7, 2021. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Britain's men's 4x100m relay team have been told to hand back their Tokyo 2020 silver medals after Chijindu Ujah's doping violation, the British Olympic Association (BOA) said on Thursday.

 

Ujah and team mates Zharnel Hughes, Richard Kilty and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake finished second behind Italy last August but were stripped of the silver in February after a Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruling.

Canada will now be upgraded to silver and China to bronze.

"It is with real sadness that we have had to ask for the medals, certificates and pins back, especially for the three athletes who have been affected through no fault of their own," said BOA chief executive Andy Anson in a statement.

"However, this is the CAS ruling and we must abide by it, just as we have been clear that must happen to other nations whose athletes have broken doping rules.

"It is heart-breaking for Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake and Zharnel Hughes, but especially for Richard Kilty, who only competed in one event in Tokyo."

Anson said the BOA had written to all three "to ensure they know their individual status is not diminished in the eyes of everyone at the BOA."

Ujah claimed he had "not knowingly or intentionally doped" but Kilty said in February that British Athletics and UK Anti-Doping had "hammered home" their rules, asking athletes not to use uncertified supplements.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Tsitsipas, Zverev in Monte Carlo quarters
Tsitsipas, Zverev in Monte Carlo quarters
PIX: Eintracht stun Barca; West Ham, Rangers in semis
PIX: Eintracht stun Barca; West Ham, Rangers in semis
Wives Cheer MI, PBKS Players
Wives Cheer MI, PBKS Players
Tsitsipas, Zverev in Monte Carlo quarters
Tsitsipas, Zverev in Monte Carlo quarters
PIX: Eintracht stun Barca; West Ham, Rangers in semis
PIX: Eintracht stun Barca; West Ham, Rangers in semis
Quotas for admissions to KVs put on hold
Quotas for admissions to KVs put on hold
Samson rues fall of wickets in unsuccessful chase
Samson rues fall of wickets in unsuccessful chase

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

IPL PIX: Gujarat Titans trump Rajasthan to go top

IPL PIX: Gujarat Titans trump Rajasthan to go top

Samson rues fall of wickets in unsuccessful chase

Samson rues fall of wickets in unsuccessful chase

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances