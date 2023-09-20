Britain to face Serbia in Davis Cup Last 8 stage

Britain, who topped Group B after their victory over France on Sunday, will face Serbia, after the draw for the Davis Cup Final 8 knock-out stage was announced on Tuesday.
Serbia finished second, behind the Czech Republic, but clinched their place in the Final 8 with a win over Spain.
Novak Djokovic beat Alejandro Davidovich Fokina just five days after winning the US Open to help Serbia to a 3-0 win over Spain in Valencia.
Whoever comes out on top between Serbia and Britain will then face the winner of the Italy v Netherlands match in the semi-finals.
Reigning Davis Cup champions Canada will continue their title defence against Finland, who came through as runners-up in Group D after surprise wins over Croatia and the United States, while Canada topped their group ahead of Italy.
The winner of the Canada v Finland tie will take on either the Czech Republic or Australia in the semi-finals.
Australia finished runners-up to Britain.
The Final 8 takes place in Malaga, Spain, and begins on November 21.
Winner Group A v Runner-up Group D
Canada v Finland
Winner Group C v Runner-up Group B
Czech Republic v Australia
Runner-up Group A v Winner Group D
Italy v Netherlands
Runner-up Group C v Winner Group B
Serbia v Britain