Britain to face Serbia in Davis Cup Last 8 stage

Last updated on: September 20, 2023 05:57 IST
Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during the doubles match against the Czech Republic at Pabellon Fuente de San Luis, Valencia, Spain, September 16, 2023.

Britain, who topped Group B after their victory over France on Sunday, will face Serbia, after the draw for the Davis Cup Final 8 knock-out stage was announced on Tuesday.

Serbia finished second, behind the Czech Republic, but clinched their place in the Final 8 with a win over Spain.

 

Novak Djokovic beat Alejandro Davidovich Fokina just five days after winning the US Open to help Serbia to a 3-0 win over Spain in Valencia.

Whoever comes out on top between Serbia and Britain will then face the winner of the Italy v Netherlands match in the semi-finals.

Reigning Davis Cup champions Canada will continue their title defence against Finland, who came through as runners-up in Group D after surprise wins over Croatia and the United States, while Canada topped their group ahead of Italy.

The winner of the Canada v Finland tie will take on either the Czech Republic or Australia in the semi-finals.

Australia finished runners-up to Britain.

The Final 8 takes place in Malaga, Spain, and begins on November 21.

Winner Group A v Runner-up Group D

Canada v Finland 

Winner Group C v Runner-up Group B 

Czech Republic v Australia

Runner-up Group A v Winner Group D

Italy v Netherlands

Runner-up Group C v Winner Group B

Serbia v Britain

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
