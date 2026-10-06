Brisbane 2032 embraces accidental leak, officially unveils cockatoo emblems

The Brisbane 2032 Olympics organising committee has officially unveiled its distinctive cockatoo-inspired emblems for both the Olympic and Paralympic Games, embracing an accidental early leak that generated significant public interest.

IMAGE: Days after officials in Brisbane were forced to hold a hastily-convened news conference to explain the accidental leaking of the emblem ahead of schedule, the 2032 Olympic Games organising committee held an official launch on Monday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Brisbane 2032/X

Key Points The Brisbane 2032 organising committee officially launched its cockatoo-inspired emblems for the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The emblems were accidentally leaked three days early via the committee's own YouTube channel.

The designs were inspired by Queensland's natural environment, including its reef, beaches, and hinterland.

Brisbane 2032 chief marketing officer Brent Hill noted the positive public reaction despite the premature reveal.

The Brisbane 2032 Olympics organising committee's elaborate logo reveal went off-script after its own YouTube channel accidentally leaked the cockatoo-inspired emblems three days ahead of schedule. Portions of the designs had been unveiled this week during a teaser campaign across Queensland, with the full picture set to be revealed on Monday.

Accidental Reveal and Positive Reception

However, the official Brisbane 2032 YouTube account uploaded an "emblem explainer" video ahead of time on Friday, complete with the full logos displayed in the corner and detailed notes about the inspiration behind them in the video description. The committee on Saturday posted pictures of the logos on social media, writing: "Consider this your official reveal."

"Inspired by our reef, beaches, hinterland and everything in between, they bring together the places, people and spirit that will take us to 2032." Brisbane 2032 chief marketing officer Brent Hill said they were excited that the emblems were out in the world. "If we had our time over, maybe there are different ways that we could have done it," he said. "But from our side, we wanted the clues to be out there and... the reaction to it has been really positive."