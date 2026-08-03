Ex-WFI chief Brij Bhushan acquitted in women wrestlers' sexual harassment case

Former Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and former WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar have been acquitted by the Rouse Avenue Court in the high-profile alleged sexual harassment case involving women wrestlers, concluding a significant legal battle.

IMAGE: The Delhi Police had filed a chargesheet against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in 2023, alleging offences including sexual harassment, assault or criminal force against women and criminal intimidation. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and former WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar were acquitted in the alleged sexual harassment case.

The case stemmed from allegations made by women wrestlers during Singh's tenure as WFI chief, leading to a Delhi Police chargesheet in 2023.

The court proceedings were conducted in a closed courtroom, with judgment reserved after detailed submissions from both prosecution and defence.

The Delhi Police had filed a 1500-page charge sheet on June 15, 2023, invoking sections 354, 354A, 354D, and 506(1) of the Indian Penal Code.

A Delhi court on Monday acquitted former Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and co-accused Vinod Tomar in a sexual harassment case filed by women wrestlers.



Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Ashwini Panwar acquitted ex-BJP MP Singh and Tomar, former WFI assistant secretary, in the case.



Speaking to reporters outside the court, Singh said the court had "honourably" acquitted him and Tomar.



"On the first day, I had said that if any allegation against me was proved, I would hang myself. The court has now honourably acquitted me. I am happy and grateful to my lawyers," he said.



"For now, this is all I can say. I will comment further after going through the court's reasoned order," the ex-BJP MP added.

Court's decision and legal arguments

Public prosecutor Manish Rawat, however, said that after examining the detailed order, "appropriate action" would be taken before the higher courts.



The prosecution can challenge the magisterial court's verdict before the Delhi High Court.



The trial was conducted in-camera, while the media was barred from the courtroom. Singh's counsel confirmed the acquittal while briefing reporters outside the court shortly after the order was pronounced.



The court on July 2 had reserved the order for August 3 after completion of the final arguments in the case lodged by six women wrestlers.



In May 2024, a court had ordered the framing of a charge of criminal intimidation against Singh. It had, however, discharged him in a complaint filed by one of the six women wrestlers.



The Delhi Police had filed a chargesheet against Singh, a six-time MP, on June 15 under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.