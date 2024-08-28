News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Brij Bhushan moves to Delhi HC, seeks quashing of FIR

Brij Bhushan moves to Delhi HC, seeks quashing of FIR

Source: PTI
August 28, 2024 21:54 IST
IMAGE: BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at Parliament House. Photograph: Sanjay Sharma/ANI Photo

Former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and ex- BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has approached the Delhi High Court seeking quashing of the FIR and charges framed against him in a sexual harassment case lodged by six women wrestlers.

The petition is listed for hearing on Thursday before Justice Neena Bansal Krishna.

 

Singh contended that the investigation was done in a biased manner as only the version of the victims, who were interested in taking revenge against him, was considered and the charge sheet was filed before the trial court without taking care of the falsehood of allegation.

The former WFI chief claimed that he has been falsely implicated in this case and no offence as alleged by the prosecution has been committed by him.

On May 21, the trial court had framed charges of sexual harassment, intimidation and outraging the modesty of women.

The court had also framed the charge of criminal intimidation against co-accused and former WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar in the case.

The Delhi Police filed an FIR against Singh after the intervention of the Supreme Court in May 2023.

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

