Brij Bhushan calls sexual harassment case a political plot

‘It's a conspiracy by Congress’: Former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment

IMAGE: Former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at Parliament House. Photograph: Sanjay Sharma/ANI Photo

Former Wrestling Federation of India president and BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh reaffirmed his stance, saying that the allegations levelled against him are conspiracy of the Congress party.

Last year, star wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Vinesh Phogat led a protest against Brij Bhushan over alleged sexual harassment.

Since then, Brij Bhushan has been facing sexual harassment charges, and recently both the complainants and the Delhi Police have opposed Singh's plea to quash the case on grounds of maintainability.

While addressing a rally in Gonda, Brij Bhushan said that the allegations against him were a conspiracy by former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda and his son Deepender Hooda.

"When allegations were put against me, I said that it's a conspiracy by Congress, Deepender Hooda, and Bhupinder Hooda. I have said it earlier, the country is saying it today. Now, I needn't say anything about it," Brij Bhushan said in Gonda.

Last month, in the Delhi High Court, a bench led by Justice Neena Bansal Krishna heard Brij Bhushan's petition seeking to quash the FIR filed against him by Delhi Police.

The FIR against Brij Bhushan was filed based on complaints from several women wrestlers. The former WFI chief's petition seeks to contest the continuation of these proceedings against him.

The bench observed that his petition seemed to be an attempt to overturn the entire case after the trial had already begun.

The court questioned why Brij Bhushan chose to file a single plea challenging both the charges of framing and the proceedings. It remarked that such an approach might be an "oblique way" to address the issue.

Later, Brij Bhushan's counsel was directed to submit a short note within two weeks, and the case was scheduled for further consideration on September 26.

Advocate Rajeev Mohan, representing Brij Bhushan, had argued that the FIR and subsequent proceedings were motivated by a hidden agenda.

He further claimed that the actions against Brij Bhushan were not justifiable and sought to undermine him.