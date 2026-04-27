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All India Shree Cement Bridge Championship Kicks Off

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

April 27, 2026 21:41 IST

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The 9th Annual All India Shree Cement Bridge Championships commences in Kolkata, drawing over 400 participants to compete for top honours and a substantial prize pool.

Key Points

  • The 9th Annual All India Shree Cement Bridge Championships begins in Kolkata.
  • Over 400 participants from across India will compete in the championship.
  • The tournament offers a total prize money of Rs 10 lakh.
  • The championship includes Team of Four and Match Point Pairs events.

Over 400 participants from across the country will vie for top honours in the 9th Annual All India Shree Cement Bridge Championships beginning here on Thursday.

Enhanced Prize Money and Recognition

Corporate Bridge Association of India's Secretary Debashish Roy said the four-day meet will have an enhanced prize money to Rs 10 lakh.

 

Recognised by the Bridge Federation of India, the event is also a category A event in the country.

Championship Events

There will be two main events -- Team of Four and Match Point Pairs.

Apart from these two events, the championship will have competitiions in IMP Pairs and BAM Team.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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