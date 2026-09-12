BRICS Nations Endorse India's Sports Technology And Goods Conclave Initiatives

The BRICS New Delhi Declaration has officially backed India's innovative proposals for a Working Group on Sports Technology and a Sports Goods Manufacturing Conclave, signalling a new era of enhanced cooperation and development in the global sports sector.

Photograph: Wu Hong/Reuters

Key Points The BRICS New Delhi Declaration officially supports India's proposals for a Working Group on Sports Technology and a Sports Goods Manufacturing Conclave.

The proposed Sports Technology Working Group aims to enhance cooperation in sports science, AI, digital transformation, and governance among BRICS nations.

A Sports Goods Manufacturing Conclave, planned for Udaipur, Rajasthan, will facilitate technology exchange and innovation, bringing together key industry players.

BRICS members underscore the vital role of sport in fostering social development, people-to-people exchanges, and promoting healthy, active societies.

The revived BRICS Games are recognised as a crucial platform for collaboration in high-performance, traditional, and non-Olympic sports, celebrating member nations' diversity.

Describing sport as a vehicle for social development, the BRICS New Delhi Declaration on Saturday backed India's twin proposals of forming a Working Group on Sports Technology and the organisation of a Sports Goods Manufacturing Conclave for enhanced cooperation among member nations.

The working group on sports technology and the conclave for sports goods manufacturers were among the three key initiatives that Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya listed during the BRICS Sports Ministers' meet in Visakhapatnam last month under India's Chairship.

Mandaviya had said India would play its part by contributing experts across key sporting domains to the proposed group.

BRICS Endorses Sports Initiatives

"We welcome the proposal for the BRICS Sports Goods Manufacturing Conclave to promote cooperation in sports goods manufacturing, research and innovation," it added.

"We also recognise the growing role of technology in enhancing quality of performance, welfare, governance and inclusion in sports and encourage discussions on the formation of the Working Group on Sports Technology," the declaration stated.

Once formed, the Working Group will strengthen BRICS cooperation in sports science, athlete performance, governance, Artificial Intelligence, digital transformation and innovation, the Sports Ministry had stated after the Ministerial meet in Visakhapatnam.

Conclave For Sports Goods Manufacturing

The Sports Goods Manufacturing Conclave is being planned in Udaipur, Rajasthan, in November this year and will focus on exchange of technology and innovation, while bringing together manufacturers, exporters, investors, technology providers, SMEs, start-ups and research institutions.

On the first day of the two-day BRICS summit, being held at Bharat Mandapam here, the elaborate declaration, titled 'Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability', commended the progress made by the BRICS Sports Working Group.

"We emphasise the importance of sport as a vehicle for social development, people-to-people exchanges and promotion of healthy and active societies. We commend the progress of the BRICS Sports Working Group, including the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Cooperation in the Field of Physical Culture and Sport," the declaration stated.

Revival Of BRICS Games

The BRICS Games, which were first held in 2017, could not be organised in from 2019 to 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. India wanted to host the 2021 edition but could not do it.

The Games were revived in 2022 and the last edition was held in 2024 in Kazan, Russia. The declaration noted its role in celebrating the diversity of the member nations.

"...we appreciate organisation of the BRICS Games as a platform for cooperation in the field of high-performance sports, sports for all and leisure sports, as well as development of national, traditional, indigenous and non-Olympic sports of BRICS countries to celebrate our shared diversity," it stated.

"We welcome a dialogue on the BRICS Sports Cooperation Framework and look forward to its further consideration through the established consultation process among Member States in accordance with their established internal procedures."