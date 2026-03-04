HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Brazil's Rodrygo ruled out of World Cup

Brazil's Rodrygo ruled out of World Cup

March 04, 2026 13:49 IST

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo will miss the rest of the season and the World Cup after tearing his ACL and outer meniscus in a LaLiga defeat against Getafe, the club confirmed.

Brazil forward Rodrygo had returned for the Real Madrid after a month on the sidelines with a different injury

IMAGE: Brazil forward Rodrygo had returned for the Real Madrid after a month on the sidelines with a different injury. Photographs: John Sibley/Reuters

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo will miss the rest of the season and the World Cup after tearing ligaments in his right knee during the 1-0 LaLiga defeat by Getafe, the club said on Tuesday.

Key Points

  • Real Madrid confirmed that forward Rodrygo has suffered a serious knee injury.
  • The injury occurred during Madrid’s 1-0 LaLiga defeat against Getafe on Monday.
  • He came off the bench in the 54th minute and was injured 12 minutes later while accelerating down the left wing.
 

The 25-year-old Brazil international had been returning from over a month out with a muscle injury when he came off the bench in the 54th minute of Monday's game.

In the 66th minute, while being challenged on the left wing, Rodrygo's leg got caught as he tried to accelerate. He immediately showed signs of pain, briefly falling to the turf before continuing and completing the match.

"Following tests carried out today on our player Rodrygo by Real Madrid's medical services, he has been diagnosed with a torn anterior cruciate ligament and a torn outer meniscus in his right leg," Real Madrid said in a statement.

 

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
