Brazil rewrite World Cup history with dramatic comeback victory

Brazil came from behind to beat Japan 2-1 in the FIFA World Cup Round of 32, recording their first knockout victory after trailing at half-time since 1978 as Casemiro made history and Gabriel Martinelli struck a dramatic late winner.

IMAGE: Brazil's Casemiro celebrates with teammates on scoring their first goal against Japan at Houston Stadium, Houston, Texas, US on Monday Photograph: Annegret Hilsea/Reuters

Key Points Brazil achieved a historic comeback win against Japan in the FIFA World Cup Round of 32, trailing at half-time for the first time since 1978.

Kaishu Sano gave Japan an early lead, but Casemiro equalised in the 56th minute.

Gabriel Martinelli scored a dramatic winner in the 90+6th minute, securing Brazil's 2-1 victory.

Bruno Guimaraes is nearing Pele's assist record for Brazil in the World Cup, showcasing his impact.

Brazil now advances to the Round of 16, where they will face either Ivory Coast or Norway.

Brazil's sensational win over Japan in their round of 32 match marked the first time since the 1978 FIFA World Cup that the five-time champions secured a win in a knockout match despite trailing at half-time.

Kaishu Sano had put Japan in the front in the 29th minute, before goals from Casemiro (56th minute) and Gabriel Martinelli (90+6th minute) helped Brazil make a comeback.

Historic Comeback And Key Player Performances

According to Opta Analyst, only Pele in the 1970 FIFA World Cup recorded more assists for the Men in Canary Yellow, with Bruno Guimaraes, slowly inching towards the numbers of the Brazil icon with four assists in the ongoing edition.

Casemiro (aged 34 years and 126 days) is the second-oldest goal-scorer for Brazil in the FIFA World Cup, behind Bebeto against Denmark in 1998 (34 years and 137 days).

Match Dynamics: Japan's Lead And Brazil's Response

Japan stunned the five-time world champions in the first half when Kaishu Sano intercepted a loose ball deep inside his own half. Sano embarked on a brilliant 40-yard solo sprint before drilling a fierce strike past Alisson to make it 1-0.

After a frustrating first half where Japan's Zion Suzuki remained largely untroubled, Brazil intensified the pressure. Gabriel Magalhaes curled a precise cross toward the back post, allowing veteran midfielder Casemiro to rise highest and power a header home, levelling the game at 1-1.

With the match looking destined for extra time, Danilo won the ball back deep in transition, finding Endrick. The youngster smartly laid it off for Bruno Guimaraes, who slid a perfect pass to an unmarked Gabriel Martinelli inside the box. Martinelli took a composed touch and slotted it into the far corner, squeezing it past a desperate Suzuki to seal the 2-1 victory.

Looking Ahead And Historical Context

Brazil advances to the Round of 16, where they will face either Ivory Coast or Norway on July 5 at the New York New Jersey Stadium.

While this Round of 32 clash in the expanded 2026 format produced an instant classic, matchups between these two nations on football's grandest stage are exceedingly rare.

Before this 2026 encounter, Brazil and Japan had faced each other only once in FIFA World Cup history: Germany 2006. Much like the 2026 match, Japan actually took a surprise lead via Keiji Tamada in the 34th minute.

However, a star-studded Selecão stormed back with a brace from Ronaldo, alongside goals from Juninho Pernambucano and Gilberto to secure a comfortable 4-1 victory.