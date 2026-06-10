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Brazil's Defence A Major Worry Ahead Of FIFA World Cup Opener

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June 10, 2026 09:05 IST

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Five-time champions Brazil are grappling with significant defensive challenges, particularly at right-back, as coach Carlo Ancelotti seeks solutions ahead of their crucial World Cup opener against Morocco.

Brazil

IMAGE: Brazil's players during a FIFA World Cup training session at Columbia Park Training Facility, Morristown, New Jersey, US. Photograph: Caean Couto/Reuters

Key Points

  • Brazil faces defensive issues, especially at right-back, before their World Cup opening match against Morocco.
  • First-choice right-back Wesley is out due to a thigh injury, creating a selection dilemma for coach Carlo Ancelotti.
  • Potential replacements Roger Ibanez and Danilo are not regular right-backs, complicating Ancelotti's decision.

Five-times champions Brazil play their opening World Cup game against Morocco on Saturday but there are few clues as to how Carlo Ancelotti will solve the defensive problems they face.

Ironically for a team historically renowned for their attacking flair, Brazil’s defence was the main talking point during Tuesday’s press conference.

 

Brazil have lost first-choice right back Wesley, who was ruled out after suffering a thigh muscle injury during last Saturday’s friendly against Egypt.

Ancelotti's Defensive Conundrum

The possible replacements -- Roger Ibanez or Danilo -- have not been playing regularly in that position recently, with both currently operating more as central defenders or full backs.

“We are working hard to get to the game in the strongest shape possible. That is all I can tell you,” Ibanez told reporters at Brazil’s hotel in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

“If I tell you anything else, I would be in trouble,” he added when asked whether he expected to start and, if so, whether it would be at right back or in a more central role.

Ancelotti opted not to call up a specialist right back to replace Wesley, instead bringing in Atalanta midfielder Ederson.

Ibanez, who plays for Saudi side Al-Ahli, said Ancelotti had not yet held specific conversations with him or Danilo regarding the situation, suggesting a final decision has still to be made.

He added, however, that his own style is more defensive than Wesley’s, with the injured defender offering a greater attacking threat down the flank.

Ancelotti could also opt to use a midfielder at right back.

Source: REUTERS
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