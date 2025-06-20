Brazilian underdogs stun PSG in huge Club World Cup upset

IMAGE: Botafogo's Igor Jesus celebrates scoring. Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters

Brazil's Botafogo stunned European champions Paris St Germain 1-0 on Thursday to throw Group B at the Club World Cup wide open.

PSG dominated possession at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena but Botafogo's defence stood tall to withstand waves of attacks from the French side in the first competitive meeting between the two clubs.

A turnover near midfield generated an opportunity for Igor Jesus, whose deflected shot left PSG keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma flatfooted and only able to watch as the ball skipped into the net in the 36th minute.

IMAGE: Botafogo players celebrate after the match. Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters

PSG continued to be the aggressors in the second half as Botafogo were content to protect their lead and try to capitalize on the break.

PSG, who had scored 19 goals in their last five matches, had the ball in the net in the 79th minute but the goal was chalked off for offside and Botafogo held for the shock win.