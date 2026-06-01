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Home  » Sports » Fonseca Beats Ruud To Reach French Open Quarter-Finals

Fonseca Beats Ruud To Reach French Open Quarter-Finals

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June 01, 2026 10:05 IST

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Brazilian teen Joao Fonseca continues his impressive French Open run, defeating Casper Ruud to secure a spot in the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam for the first time in his career.

Joao Fonseca

IMAGE: Joao Fonseca celebrates after winning his fourth round match against Norway's Casper Ruud. Photographs: Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

Key Points

  • Joao Fonseca defeated Casper Ruud in the French Open, to advance to his first Grand Slam quarter-final.
  • Fonseca's victory follows his previous upset against Novak Djokovic in the third round.
  • The 19-year-old Brazilian showcased confidence and composure on the court.
  • Fonseca will face Czech Jakub Mensik in the quarter-finals.

Brazilian teen sensation Joao Fonseca continued his breakthrough French Open campaign by seeing off twice runner-up and 15th seed Casper Ruud 7-5, 7-6(8), 5-7, 6-2 on Sunday to reach the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam for the first time.

The 19-year-old fought from two sets down to knock out Novak Djokovic in the third round and emerge as a genuine contender in a topsy-turvy tournament, and his latest victory highlighted his growing confidence and composure on the biggest stage in Paris.

 

'Try To Bring Entertainment'

"It was tough, Casper plays good here, I mean he's a very experienced guy and he knows how to play here in this amazing court," Fonseca said in his on-court interview.

"It was tough in the beginning but I played really well in the important moments in the first and second sets. I was very happy because of that.

"I just try to be me on court, try to be happy, try to hit winners, try to hit good shots and bring entertainment."

Spectacular Performance On Court Philippe Chatrier

Joao Fonseca

Playing on Court Philippe Chatrier again, Fonseca sparkled under the lights with some spectacular ball-striking from both flanks and broke in the 12th game to wrap up the first set and draw huge applause from fans.

After an early exchange of breaks in the second set, Fonseca and Ruud were locked in a titanic tussle of power hitting, until the Norwegian squandered three set points and allowed his young opponent to edge an electric tiebreak.

It left Brazilian three-times Roland Garros champion Gustavo Kuerten beaming as a raucous crowd roared, but Ruud was not done and snatched the third set to ensure the entertaining encounter would trickle into the early hours of Monday morning.

Homage To Idol Gustavo Kuerten

"He's an idol for our sport and country, for his charisma and how humble he is," Fonseca said of Kuerten.

"He was here for my first time at Roland Garros when I was a junior. It is a pleasure to have him here and a pleasure to beat a tough opponent in front of him."

Fonseca raised his level again in the fourth, claiming a double break as the atmosphere reached soccer-like intensity, before world number 30 closed out another famous victory and booked a meeting with Czech Jakub Mensik.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.

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