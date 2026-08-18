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How A New Rule Forced Neymar Off The Pitch In Brazil's Serie A

August 18, 2026 12:28 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Under the new rule trial introduced in Brazil's Serie A if play is stopped due to a goalkeeper requiring medical treatment, the coach must immediately nominate an outfield player to leave the pitch for a minute after play resumes.

Neymar

IMAGE: Santos captain Neymar became the first player in Brazil's Serie A to be temporarily removed from the field under a groundbreaking new trial rule designed to combat goalkeeper time-wasting. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Neymar was the first player in Brazil's Serie A to be forced off under a new trial rule.
  • The rule aims to curb time-wasting by goalkeepers requiring medical treatment.
  • If a goalkeeper needs medical attention, an outfield player must leave the pitch for one minute.
  • The team captain is chosen if the coach fails to nominate a player within 10 seconds.

Santos captain Neymar became the first player in Brazil's Serie A to be forced off the field for a minute under a new rule aimed at curbing time-wasting by goalkeepers that is being tested in the league.

Under the trial, which will also be implemented in other competitions including the Premier League, if play is stopped due to a goalkeeper requiring medical treatment, the coach must immediately nominate an outfield player to leave the pitch for a minute after play resumes.

 

New Time-Wasting Rule

If the coach fails to nominate a player within 10 seconds, the captain of the team must be the one to leave the field.

When Santos beat Vasco 3-0 on Sunday, the rule was invoked for the first time in the Brazilian top flight when keeper Gabriel Brazao requested medical attention.

The referee told captain Neymar to leave the field as the Santos coach did not nominate another player within 10 seconds.

Neymar, 34, made two appearances for Brazil off the bench in this year's World Cup, scoring a late penalty in their 2-1 loss to Norway in the round of 16.

Source: REUTERS
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