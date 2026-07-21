Brazilian footballer Micael sent off for urinating by bench

Brazilian footballer Micael received a red card before his Copa Paulista match for Sao Jose after being caught urinating pitchside, leading to an official apology from his club.

IMAGE: Referee Dario Herrera shows a red card to Belgium's Nathan Ngoy during the 2026 FIFA World Cup match against Iran on June 21, 2026 (Image used for representational purposes). Photograph: Kiyoshi Mio/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

Key Points Sao Jose forward Micael was sent off before a Copa Paulista match for urinating next to the substitutes' bench.

Referee Gustavo Holanda Souza issued the red card, noting the incident in his official match report.

Despite the early dismissal, Sao Jose were permitted to replace Micael and started the match with 11 players, going on to win 2-1.

The club issued an apology on X, stating that such behaviour is unacceptable in a public stadium.

Brazilian club Sao Jose had their forward Micael sent off before their Copa Paulista (Sao Paulo State Cup) match with Sao Caetano after the referee said the player had urinated next to the substitutes' bench. Referee Gustavo Holanda Souza paid no heed to the bewildered Sao Jose players' pleas as he gave Micael his marching orders just before kick-off on Monday.

Unusual Pre-Match Dismissal

"Sent off for leaving the field of play to urinate next to his team’s bench before the start of the match," the referee wrote in his official match report. Since Micael, a player on loan from Sport Recife, was sent off before the match, Sao Jose were allowed to substitute him with Tche Tche and start with 11 players. Tche Tche scored Sao Jose's first goal as they went on to win 2-1.

Club's Apology and Stance

The club later issued an apology for Micael's act on X: 'We apologize for what happened and take the incident as a learning experience. This is not acceptable. A stadium is a public place, not a urinal. Onward! #VaiPeloCéuDoBrasil'