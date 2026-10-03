Brazil vs India: Vinicius Jr, Marquinhos Start in Kolkata Friendly

Football giants Brazil, featuring stars like Vinicius Jr and Marquinhos, are set to clash with India in an international friendly at Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium, offering a significant test for the Indian side led by captain Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

IMAGE: Goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu to lead India in the friendly against Brazil in Kolkata on Saturday. Photograph: Indian Football/X

Key Points Brazil's starting XI for the friendly against India includes prominent players like Vinicius Jr, Marquinhos, Estevao, and Pedro.

Veteran goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu will captain the Indian national football team in the high-profile friendly.

Brazil is looking to rebuild after a Round of 16 exit in the recent FIFA World Cup, having not won a title since 2002.

India recently secured a 1-1 draw against 44th-ranked Panama, marking their first avoided defeat against a top-50 side.

This match will be India's fourth encounter against South American opposition and only the third CONMEBOL nation they have faced.

Brazil stars Vinicius Jr, Marquinhos, Estevao and Pedro are a part of the starting line-up for the friendly clash against India at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday. Team India will be captained by veteran goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

Recent Form and International Break

In their recent friendlies against Australia during the FIFA International Break, Brazil has had mixed outings, securing a 4-2 win in one and drawing the other 1-1. India also drew their first friendly against Panama 1-1 to start the break.

For Brazil, the international break has presented an opportunity to rebuild things again after a round of 16 finish in the FIFA World Cup this year at the hands of Norway. Despite being football giants, Brazil have not won a FIFA World Cup title since 2002.

India's Performance and Historical Context

India's 1-1 draw with 44th-ranked Panama last Friday was the first time they had avoided defeat against a top-50 side. Ryan Williams gave India the lead, while Khalid Jamil’s team defended compactly, pressed with courage and carried a genuine threat on transition.

Brazil will become only the third CONMEBOL nation India have faced, after Peru and Uruguay, and Saturday's match will be their fourth encounter against South American opposition. India have lost their previous three matches against CONMEBOL sides, scoring twice and conceding nine goals. Their last such encounter came against Uruguay in 2001, when India suffered a 0-3 defeat.