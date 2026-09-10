Star-Studded Brazil Squad Set For Landmark India Match

Football enthusiasts in India are buzzing as Brazil announces a star-studded 26-member squad, featuring global talents like Vinicius Junior and Raphinha, for their historic first-ever match against India on October 3 in Kolkata.

Photograph: Susana Vera/Reuters

Key Points Brazil's 26-member squad, including Vinicius Junior, Raphinha, and Marquinhos, will play India on October 3.

The historic match marks the first-ever encounter between the two nations in football.

Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium will host the landmark fixture, promising a grand spectacle for fans.

The squad features three 2026 Ballon d'Or nominees, highlighting the calibre of players.

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior, Barcelona winger Raphinha and Paris Saint-Germain veteran Marquinhos headline Brazil's 26-member squad for their historic first-ever meeting with India on October 3.

The Selecao will face India at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata at 7.30 pm local time, in what will be a landmark fixture for Indian football.

Brazil's Star-Studded Line-Up

The match is scheduled after Brazil's two-game Australia tour, with Carlo Ancelotti's side facing the hosts in Townsville on September 25 and Brisbane on September 29. Ancelotti named his first squad since the 2026 World Cup at the headquarters of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday before addressing the media.

Vinicius, Raphinha and Marquinhos form the experienced core of the squad, with Arsenal's Gabriel Magalhaes and Bruno Guimaraes also retaining their places. It promises to be a grand spectacle for football-crazy Kolkata, with Brazil bringing three 2026 Ballon d'Or nominees in Vinicius , Marquinhos and Gabriel for their historic first meeting with India.

The Squad

Goalkeepers: Hugo Souza (Corinthians), Pedro Morisco (Coritiba), Otavio (Cruzeiro).

Defenders: Arthur Dias (Athletico-PR), Douglas Santos (Zenit), Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal), Jair (Nottingham Forest), Marquinhos (PSG), Matheuzinho (Corinthians), Mauro Junior (PSV Eindhoven), Vitor Reis (Manchester City), Wesley (Rome).

Midfielders: Andrey Santos (Manchester United), Breno Bidon (Corinthians), Bruno Guimaraes (Arsenal), Danilo Santos (Botafogo), Douglas Luiz (Juventus), Gabriel Bontempo (Santos).

Forwards: Endrick (Real Madrid), Stephen (Chelsea), Joao Pedro (Chelsea), Pedro (Flamengo), Raphinha (Barcelona), Rayan (Bournemouth), Samuel Lino (Flamengo), Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid).