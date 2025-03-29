Brazil sack coach Dorival after Argentina thrashing

IMAGE: Brazil coach Dorival Junior never seemed to get to grips with the national team job, winning only seven of his 16 games in charge. Photograph: Agustin Marcarian/Reuters

Brazil have sacked head coach Dorival Jr, the country's football confederation (CBF) said on Friday, after the five-times World champions were thrashed 4-1 away to fierce rivals Argentina in a humiliating qualifying loss in Buenos Aires.

The 62-year-old was appointed in January 2024 after the team spent a year under two caretaker coaches as the Brazilian FA were unable to lure Italian Carlo Ancelotti from Real Madrid.

"The Brazilian Football Confederation informs that coach Dorival Jr is no longer in charge of the Brazilian national team," the confederation said in a statement.

"The management thanks (Dorival) and wishes him success in continuing his career ... the CBF will work to find his replacement," it added.

Dorival was handed the job after his success with Flamengo in 2022 where he won the Copa Libertadores and Brazilian Cup, a trophy he lifted again the next year with Sao Paulo. However, he never seemed to get to grips with the national team job and failed to earn the trust of Brazil's demanding fans after winning only seven of his 16 games in charge.

Sources told Reuters the CBF was not totally confident in Dorival's work, considering there had been little to no progress since a lacklustre Copa America campaign when Brazil were knocked out in the quarter-finals by Uruguay last year.

Still, the CBF was willing to wait and see until the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador and Paraguay in June to reassess the situation following the end of the European season and the Club World Cup in the US in June and July.

But after Brazil slumped to their heaviest ever loss in a qualifier when they were thrashed by Argentina this week, CBF president Ednaldo Rodrigues decided to pull the trigger.

IDEAL CANDIDATE

Sources told Reuters Ancelotti was still the ideal candidate but he is under contract with Real until July 2026 and there is no indication he would leave the European and Spanish champions.

Brazilian media have reported that Al Hilal's Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus is the favourite to replace Dorival.

Brazil have been in unfamiliar territory for over two years since crashing out of the 2022 World Cup against Croatia on penalties in the quarter-finals, a heartbreaking elimination that led to the exit of long-time manager Tite.

Their humbling defeat in Buenos Aires was the latest of a series of negative records Brazil have set under caretakers Ramon Menezes and Fernando Diniz and with Dorival in charge. They had never conceded four goals in a World Cup qualifier.

Brazil are in the midst of their worst ever World Cup qualifying campaign. They are fourth in the South American standings with 21 points, a point above sixth-placed Colombia, who currently occupy the final direct qualifying berth.

Never have Brazil lost so many games, conceded so many goals or set so many negative records in the qualifying competition. They have lost five of their 14 games and conceded 16 goals.

Brazil's 1-0 defeat by Argentina in the Maracana late in 2023 was their first-ever qualifying loss on home soil.

They also lost to Colombia for the first time, saw the end of their unbeaten run against Uruguay stretching back over two decades and were defeated by Morocco and Senegal, having never previously lost to an African nation.