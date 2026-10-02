Brazil in Kolkata: India's biggest football test awaits

The full story behind the historic football friendly as five-time world champions Brazil arrive in Kolkata to face India, exploring the match's significance, the controversies surrounding it, and the star players involved.

IMAGE: India's football team gears up for a historic clash against five-time world champions Brazil in Kolkata. Photograph: AIFF/X

Key Points India is hosting five-time world champions Brazil in a historic invitational football friendly at Kolkata's iconic Salt Lake Stadium.

The match provides significant exposure for the Indian national team but has faced criticism regarding its high cost and the decision to withdraw from the FIFA ASEAN Cup.

Brazil's squad features star players like Vinicius Junior, Gabriel Magalhaes, and Bruno Guimaraes, as part of Carlo Ancelotti's rebuilding process.

The event has a political backdrop, with support from West Bengal's new government, contrasting with a previous chaotic Lionel Messi event.

Indian players, including Ryan Williams and Anwar Ali, are preparing for a challenging match against a top-ranked opponent, aiming to learn and improve.

The biggest football night India has ever seen is finally here, with five-time world champions Brazil arriving in Kolkata to face a national side still searching for a place among Asia's established teams, in an invitational friendly at the iconic Salt Lake Stadium, in Kolkata on Saturday.

Brazil, ranked fifth in the world, will meet India in their first-ever international meeting, bringing Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior, Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes, midfield star Bruno Guimaraes and veteran Marquinhos.

They have arrived in a city where the iconic Yellow jersey enjoys a massive following, so much so that during any World Cup, the 'para' (localities and neighbourhood) split into a passionate divide, with half the city draped in Brazil flags and the other half backing Argentina.

Match Significance And Criticism

For India, ranked 138th, the occasion is as much about testing how far they have come as it is about the spectacle.

They have never qualified for a World Cup and failed to qualify for the 2027 Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia, underlining the huge gulf between the Blue Tigers and Asia's stronger teams.

The AIFF on the other hand sees Saturday's game differently with president Kalyan Chaubey calling it a 'historic' opportunity, while the federation hopes exposure to a team of Brazil's stature can attract new followers and give Indian players an experience they rarely get.

The ambition has also brought widespread criticism.

India withdrew from the inaugural FIFA ASEAN Cup to accommodate the Brazil fixture after the two competitions created a scheduling clash.

Former India captain Bhaichung Bhutia has questioned that choice, arguing that competitive matches and long-term investment in Indian football would offer greater value than spending heavily on a single high-profile friendly.

Bhutia has also questioned the reported cost of bringing Brazil to Kolkata and suggested that money could instead have gone into struggling domestic clubs, grassroots football.

Reports have put the overall cost in the range of Rs 50-70 crore, while a separate report said the AIFF had spent about Rs 6 crore on a charter flight for Brazil's 90-member delegation.

The country remains a cricket-dominated sporting market, while Indian football continues to grapple with financial and structural problems, with the top-tier Indian Super League itself was caught in a quagmire of uncertainty over its future and format during last year.

The timing of Brazil's visit also carries a political backdrop.

The match has received the full backing of West Bengal's newly formed BJP government, which took office less than a year after the Lionel Messi event at the same Salt Lake Stadium descended into chaos under the previous Trinamool Congress administration.

Messi had spent less than 20 minutes at the venue on December 13, 2025, before being escorted out as angry spectators complained that they could not see the Argentine star.

The frustration spilled into vandalism, with chairs and other stadium property damaged. However that was a promotional event and this is a full-fledged international friendly.

Brazil's Rebuilding And Star Power

For Brazil, it is another step in Carlo Ancelotti's rebuilding process after they were knocked out by Norway in the 2026 World Cup pre-quarters.

The Italian coach has mixed established internationals with younger players, with several members of the squad in line for senior debuts as he looks towards the next cycle.

Vini is the biggest attraction and he scored and created Brazil's third goal in their 4-2 win over Australia and remains one of the most dangerous players in the squad.

Marquinhos and Gabriel Magalhaes will provide experience and Bruno Guimaraes offers quality in midfield.

With Raphinha ruled out, Brazil could turn to Endrick or Chelsea's Joao Pedro in the central striking role, with Vinicius Junior operating from the left and Rayan on the right.

India's Challenge And Learning Opportunity

The Khalid Jamil side are coming on the back of a gritty 1-1 draw against Panama in Bengaluru on September 25, taking the lead through Ryan Williams.

That performance suggested a developing identity built around compact defending, direct transitions and attacking the spaces available.

Brazil will test every part of it as India are unlikely to enjoy sustained possession and could spend long periods defending around their own box.

Williams and Ashique Kuruniyan can provide the pace needed to make Brazil run towards their own goal, while Anwar Ali's willingness to step forward and engage attackers will be one to watch out for.

"Playing against Brazil, you need to concentrate 1000 per cent on the pitch," defender Jay Gupta summed up the challenge.

"As long as each and every player shows that same level of concentration, we'll be learning a lot of things."

From hosting Pele's star studded New York Cosmos in 1977 at Eden Gardens to Messi-led Argentina's win over Venezuela in 2011 at Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata knows what a football spectacle looks like.

Brazil now arrive with the spotlight even brighter.

Full Squad Lists For The Friendly

India:

Goalkeepers: Albino Gomes, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Som Kumar; Defenders: Abhishek Singh Tekcham, Akash Mishra, Anwar Ali, Bijoy Varghese, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Jay Gupta, Pramveer, Ricky Meetei Haobam; Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Ashique Kuruniyan, Farukh Choudhary, Lalengmawia Ralte, Macarton Nickson, Mohammed Sanan, Ricky Shabong, Sahal Abdul Samad; Forwards: Edmund Lalrindika, Irfan Yadwad, Manvir Singh, Rahim Ali, Ryan Williams, Vikram Partap Singh.

Brazil:

Goalkeepers: Hugo Souza, Pedro Morisco, Otavio; Defenders: Arthur Dias, Douglas Santos, Gabriel Magalhaes, Jair, Marquinhos, Matheuzinho, Mauro Junior, Vitor Reis, Wesley; Midfielders: Andrey Santos, Breno Bidon, Bruno Guimaraes, Danilo Santos, Douglas Luiz, Gabriel Bontempo; Forwards: Endrick, Stephen, Joao Pedro, Pedro, Rayan, Samuel Lino, Vinicius Junior.

Kickoff: 7.30pm.