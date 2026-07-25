Brazil Football Team Likely To Play Friendly In Kolkata In October

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) is in advanced talks to bring its national football team to Kolkata, India, for a friendly match in early October.

IMAGE: Brazil's national football team are likely to play a friendly match in Kolkata in October. Photograph: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Troy Taormina

Key Points The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) is negotiating to play a friendly match in Kolkata, India, in early October.

This match would be part of the first FIFA International Break after the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Brazil is also scheduled to play two friendlies against Australia in September.

Discussions for the Kolkata match began during the FIFA World Cup due to the significant Brazilian fan base in the region.

The 'FIFA Super Date' model allows for up to four matches per national team during international breaks.

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) has finalised the schedule for the first FIFA International Break post the FIFA World Cup 2026, with three friendlies played in September-October, including a match in Kolkata, which is currently in the negotiation stage.

In addition to two matches against Australia scheduled on September 25 and 29 at Townsville and Brisbane, the CBF is also currently negotiating for the third match to be held in Kolkata at the start of October, reported ESPN.

Negotiations Underway for Kolkata Match

However, the opponent has not yet been determined. The discussions between CBF and the organisers started during the FIFA World Cup, driven by a large number of Brazil fans in the region during the tournament.

Bangladesh, Qatar and Singapore also showed interest in hosting the five-time World champions, who crashed out in the round of 16 to Norway, but the negotiations so far have progressed only with India.

Only a few final details remain before a deal between the confederations is formalised, and a contract is signed.

FIFA Super Date and Future Plans

The schedule is a part of the 'FIFA Super Date', a new international transfer window model lasting up to 16 days, allowing up to four matches per national team, including official/friendly matches.

The calendar also includes dates reserved in March, June, a combined period between September and October and another one in November.

ESPN has also confirmed with CBF that a key goal for 2027 is to raise the number of friendlies in Brazil, taking the sport to the cities that are not usually a part of the national team's schedule.