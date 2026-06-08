Wesley Out Of Brazil World Cup Squad, Ederson Called Up

Brazil's FIFA World Cup aspirations face an early challenge as key defender Wesley is forced out due to a thigh injury, prompting the call-up of Atalanta midfielder Ederson.

IMAGE: Wesley, the only specialist right back in Brazil's 26-man squad, was injured during the friendly win over Egypt in Cleveland. Photograph: Sergio Moraes/Reuters

Key Points Brazilian defender Wesley will miss the FIFA World Cup squad due to a left thigh muscle injury.

Atalanta midfielder Ederson has been named as Wesley's replacement in the 26-man squad.

The injury occurred during Brazil's friendly win against Egypt in Cleveland.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti faces a challenge in the right-back position, with versatile centre-backs Danilo and Ibanez likely options.

Brazil's search for a reliable right back took another painful twist on Sunday when Wesley was dropped from their FIFA World Cup squad after suffering a left thigh muscle injury, with Atalanta midfielder Ederson called up in his place.

The AS Roma defender, the only specialist right back in Carlo Ancelotti's 26-man squad, was injured during Saturday's 2-1 friendly win over Egypt in Cleveland, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said.

Brazil's World Cup Squad Changes

Ancelotti must now patch up the flank with versatile centrebacks Danilo and Ibanez as Brazil prepare for their Group C opener against Morocco on Saturday.

"The MRI scan revealed a muscle injury to the adductor muscle in his left thigh," the CBF said in a statement.

"The CBF regrets the injury. Wesley is a player much loved by the squad and will always be considered part of this team as it seeks to win its sixth World Cup title."

The CBF said Ederson would join the squad in the United States on Monday.

Five-times champions Brazil face Morocco, Haiti and Scotland in Group C.