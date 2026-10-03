Five-Time Champions Brazil Defeat India 4-0 In Kolkata

Five-time champions Brazil showcased their football prowess with a 4-0 victory over India in a FIFA international friendly in Kolkata, highlighting the vast difference in skill despite India's initial spirited performance.

Photograph: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Troy Taormina

Key Points Five-time champions Brazil defeated India 4-0 in a FIFA international friendly held in Kolkata.

India displayed a gallant effort for the initial 25 minutes but could not convert opportunities into goals.

Estevao, Pedro, and Samuel Lino (twice) scored for Brazil, showcasing their superior skill and finishing.

The match saw changes in both squads, with India's Gurpreet Singh Sandhu replaced by Prabhsukhan Singh Gill in the second half.

Despite the loss, the match provided valuable experience for the Indian team against a top-tier opponent.

India fought gallantly for initial 25 minutes but five-time champions Brazil showed the vast gulf between the teams with a neatly executed 4-0 win in their FIFA international friendly here on Saturday.

Early Indian Resistance

Carlo Ancelotti's new-look side, which is in a rebuilt mode post their pre-quarterfinal exit in the World Cup 2026, largely played within themselves without injecting much pace in their historic friendly.

India, backed by a crowd that swelled to 51,402, had their moments in the first 25 minutes but were unable to find the goal.

Estevao (28th minute), Pedro (42nd) and Samuel Lino (58th, 90+5th) scored for the South Americans, who controlled the game without hitting top gear.

Coming off a gritty 1-1 draw against 44th-ranked Panama, India quickly found themselves up against an opposition, who played at a vastly different level.

Yet, Khalid Jamil's side competed with them.

Jamil made two changes from the Panama game, bringing in experienced midfielders Anirudh Thapa and Sahal Abdul Samad for Apuia and Ricky Shabong.

Thapa made an immediate impact, clearing a dangerous low cross after Vinicius Jr was sent clear on the left in the second minute.

The intervention drew a huge cheer from the home crowd.

India continued to frustrate Brazil in the early stages as Manvir Singh provided an outlet on the left, while Ryan Williams and Ashique Kuruniyan looked to exploit space on the counter.

Manvir had a chance to break clear, only for Marquinhos to make a crucial recovery run and take the ball away.

At the other end, Vinicius was Brazil's main threat and the Real Madrid star twice tested Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, including with a shot after dancing past Abhishek Singh, but the Indian goalkeeper was equal to the first effort.

Ancelotti had made several changes to the side with Pedro Morisco replacing usual goalkeeper and Mauro Junior, while Gabriel Bontempo, Andrey Santos and Matheuzinho were among those given a chance.

Vinicius, Pedro and Estevao formed the front three in a 4-3-3 formation.

Brazil Breaks The Deadlock

The breakthrough finally came when Estevao picked up the ball on the edge of the box, twisted past Ashique and fired towards the near post. Gurpreet got a hand to the powerful kick but could not keep it out, letting in an easy goal.

The Indian captain, making his 90th appearance, continued his dismal show as the hosts' bright opening gradually faded.

Brazil began finding more space and Pedro soon hit the post with a header.

The second goal arrived with another half-hearted effort from Gurpreet. Estevao spotted Pedro's run behind the Indian defence and picked him out.

Pedro's shot appeared to be within Gurpreet's reach, but the ball squirmed under his palm into the net.

India went into the break two goals down.

Second Half Dynamics And Substitutions

After the resumption, Jamil replaced Gurpreet under the bar, giving a debut to East Bengal's Prabhsukhan Singh Gill.

Brazil also made several changes after the restart, with Bruno Guimaraes, Gabriel Magalhaes and Vanderson coming on before Endrick, Gabriel Martinelli and Douglas Luiz.

India did have their moments in the second half too. Manvir held off Marquinhos and forced a save from Pedro Morisco with a shot from a tight angle.

Williams then broke down the left and saw his effort cleared off the line. But Brazil punished another Indian mistake in the 58th minute.

Brazil Extends Lead, India's Search For Consolation

A loose pass from Bijoy allowed Samuel Lino to race into the box from the left and curl a superb finish into the bottom corner.

He then completed a brace cutting in from the edge of the box and fired a low, powerful shot towards the near post that slipped through Gill's outstretched hand.

Brazil could have added more. Endrick created a chance almost immediately after coming on, cutting the ball back for Guimaraes, whose shot was blocked.

India also survived another dangerous move when Bruno played a through ball for Breno Bidon, although the flag went up for offside.

India kept pushing for a consolation goal but in vain.

Williams combined with Manvir on one promising attack, and the latter also fired in to the post from a narrow angle but the shot went wide.

Brazil's defence too remained comfortable, and the visitors eventually sealed the win.