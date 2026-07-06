Ancelotti Vows Brazil Will Use World Cup Exit As Motivation

Brazil's head coach Carlo Ancelotti addresses the team's unexpected FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 exit, outlining plans for future motivation and a crucial midfield rebuild following key player retirements.

IMAGE: Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti, Endrick and Raphinha before the second half against Norway on Sunday. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

Key Points Brazil's FIFA World Cup 2026 journey ended in the Round of 16 after a 2-1 defeat to Norway, with Erling Haaland scoring both goals.

Head coach Carlo Ancelotti stated the team would use the disappointing exit as motivation for future development and a new cycle.

Ancelotti acknowledged the emotional impact of the defeat but emphasised the need for a positive response and continued improvement.

The coach highlighted the necessity of finding new midfield talent, anticipating retirements from key players like Neymar, Casemiro, and Fabinho.

Ancelotti defended the decision to have Bruno Guimaraes take a penalty, citing statistical analysis for player selection.

Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti said his team would use its FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 exit as motivation for the future after suffering a 2-1 defeat to Norway in New Jersey, according to ESPN. The five-time world champions were knocked out after Erling Haaland scored twice late in the match to send Norway into the World Cup quarter-finals for the first time in the nation's history.

Reflecting on the defeat, Ancelotti said the team would continue working to improve despite the disappointment. "What I say is that we continue to do our jobs and look for new ideas," Ancelotti said after the match.

"It's the same thing we did this year. It is an experience on my side; it is a very disappointing result and all of us are really saddened. But this was a great group and I have to thank my players; they worked really hard. I don't think we deserved to lose, but we have to accept it," he added.

Ancelotti's Reaction To The Defeat

The Brazilian coach acknowledged the emotional impact of the defeat but stressed that the team must respond positively.

"That is football for you, that is sports. Sometimes you have to manage the sadness and bitter taste of a defeat. I am very used to that, but we are going to take this defeat and use it as fuel for the new cycle," Ancelotti said.

"Everyone is profoundly sad, as the fans are. This is normal to have those feelings, but what we have to do is react correctly," he added.

Brazil's Midfield Rebuild And Future Plans

IMAGE: Neymar Jr. beats Norway's goalkeeper Orjan Nyland from the penalty spot in added time to reduce the margin for Brazil. Photograph: Omar Aziz/Reuters

Ancelotti said a crucial element of Brazil's rebuild will be finding new players in midfield, with Neymar saying he will retire from international competition after the elimination and the likes of Casemiro and Fabinho expected to follow him.

"We have to think about the future, but it is very evident that in the midfield, I think that we have to move some players," he said.

"We need some young talent; we need some high-level players coming into Brazilian football. This national team has a very solid group, great players that continue and some new players that can come in."

Explaining The Penalty Decision

On a missed penalty by Bruno Guimaraes in the first half, Ancelotti said "statistics" showed the Newcastle midfielder to be the best option to take the spot-kick. "We did statistics for the players and according to that, Raphinha was the best option [as penalty taker]," Ancelotti said.

"The best person would be Raphinha and then Neymar, and after that, Bruno Guimaraes. After Bruno, it would be Martinelli, so we chose Bruno Guimaraes as we felt he would be the best."