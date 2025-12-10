HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Brave fightback! India claim Junior Hockey World Cup bronze

Brave fightback! India claim Junior Hockey World Cup bronze

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

December 10, 2025 19:54 IST

x

India Hockey

IMAGE: After going 0-2 down, India fought back to beat Argentina and finish on the podium at the FIH Men's Junior World Cup, in Chennai, on Wednesday. Photograph: Hockey India

India produced a brave-heart performance, nullifying a two-goal deficit to beat Argentina 4-2 and clinch the bronze medal in the FIH Men's Junior World Cup, in Chennai, on Wednesday.

India, who won the title in 2016 in Lucknow, failed to finish on the podium on the last two occasions, ending fourth in 2021 in Bhubaneswar, and two years later in Kuala Lumpur.

India produced a valiant fightback with Ankit Pal (49th minute), Manmeet Singh (52nd) and Anmol Ekka (58th) converting penalty corners, while Sharda Nand Tiwari finding the net from the spot in the 57th minute.

Argentina were the better side at least in the first two quarters, scoring through Nicolas Rodriguez (3rd minute) and Santiago Fernandez (44th).

The Argentines controlled the possession of the match in the first quarter as India struggled to get a foothold.

Argentina secured their first chance in the third minute in the form of a penalty stroke following a foul by Anmol Ekka and Rodriguez made no mistake to hand his side the lead.

The Indians were guilty of giving away the ball too easily, which put paid to their chances in the first 15 minutes.

India had their best shot at the goal in the 20th minute but Dilraj Singh's shot from top of the circle was finely saved by Argentina goalkeeper Joaquin Ruiz.

The Indians started brightly after the change of ends and secured four back-to-back penalty corners in the 31st minute but failed to execute a single one with Anmol Ekka flicking the final one over the post.

Argentina kept up the pressure on the Indian defence and secured their first penalty corner in the 37th minute but Indian goalkeeper Princedeep Singh made a brilliant double save to keep the hosts in the hunt.

Argentina secured two more short corners in the 40th minute but failed to get past the Indian defence.

 

The visitors secured their fourth penalty corner in the 41st minute but Rodriguez flick was off target.

The Indians didn't lose heart and maintained the pressure in the final quarter and drew level, converting two penalty corners through deflections in the span of four minutes.

Ankit Pal reduced the margin in the 49th minute by deflecting in Anmol Ekka's flick from India's fifth penalty corner.

Manmeet Singh drew parity for India four minutes later, deflecting in another Ekka's flick from India's sixth penalty corner.

With momentum on their side, India pressed hard on the Argentine defence thereafter and Tiwari scored from a penalty stroke three minutes from the final hooter.

Ekka drove the final nail on Argentina's coffin, converting a finely executed penalty corner a minute later.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Has Technical Tweak Hampered Gill's T20 Game?
Has Technical Tweak Hampered Gill's T20 Game?
Arshdeep or Kuldeep? India forced into tough call
Arshdeep or Kuldeep? India forced into tough call
Why Jitesh is suddenly ahead of Samson for T20 WC
Why Jitesh is suddenly ahead of Samson for T20 WC
Prasad vows to bring cricket back to Chinnaswamy
Prasad vows to bring cricket back to Chinnaswamy
IPL 2026 Auction: Stars To Watch Out For
IPL 2026 Auction: Stars To Watch Out For

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Recipe: Festive Carrot-Spinach Pulao

webstory image 2

International Museum Day: 11 Wonderful Indian Museums

webstory image 3

Strawberry Honey Dessert: 5-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Leopard Terror in Nagpur: 7 Injured as Wild Cat Storms Residential Area!1:24

Leopard Terror in Nagpur: 7 Injured as Wild Cat Storms...

Indian Army Sets Record with 750 km Hot Air Balloon Expedition!1:18

Indian Army Sets Record with 750 km Hot Air Balloon...

Watch: Rahul interrupts Shah with 'open challenge', gets 'I will decide' reply2:27

Watch: Rahul interrupts Shah with 'open challenge', gets...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO