How Brand USA Is Capitalising On World Cup To Boost Tourism

Brand USA is leveraging the success of the FIFA World Cup 2026 with its new 'More to Love' campaign, inviting international football fans to return and discover the vast tourism opportunities across the United States, including its iconic national parks and diverse states.

Key Points Brand USA launched the 'More to Love' campaign to promote US tourism after the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The campaign targets international fans who visited the US during the World Cup, inviting them to return and explore further.

Insights revealed World Cup fans sought experiences beyond matches, including road trips and national park visits.

'More to Love' highlights the vast attractions of the US, from all 50 states to 63 national parks.

The campaign is being amplified globally, with a specific focus on markets like India, to attract more visitors.

Leveraging World Cup Success For Tourism

Discovering The United States Beyond Matches

FIFA World Cup 2026 created an "extraordinary opportunity" to showcase the energy, authenticity and welcoming hospitality of the United States, Brand USA president Fred Dixon has said. The destination marketing organisation for the US, Brand USA unveiled an all-new social-first series, 'More to Love', on the day of the World Cup final (Sunday), thanking international fans who travelled to and through the US during the 2026 World Cup and inviting them to return and experience more of the country, according to a statement issued by it. In line with the campaign, the destination marketing organisation, beginning July 20,started boosting the content online with paid amplification in several countries, including India.The football World Cup was a 48-team event that played out over the US, Canada and Mexico, and brought football fans to these countries from across the world. Spain lifted the trophy by defeating defending champion Argentina 1-0 in the final."The World Cup created an extraordinary opportunity to showcase the energy, authenticity and welcoming hospitality of the United States," said Dixon, president and CEO of Brand USA. "Insights from our AI-enabled trip planning hub showed that fans wanted to experience much more than the matches, planning road trips between host cities and visits to national parks as part of their journeys," he was quoted as saying in the statement. 'More to Love' builds on that interest by thanking travellers for coming, reminding them how much remains to be discovered and inviting them back to explore even more, from all 50 states, five territories, and the District of Columbia, to "our 63 national parks and the extraordinary landscapes and landmarks that distinguish our nation," he said.