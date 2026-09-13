Brad Pitt, Ronaldo Watch Rybakina Dethrone Sabalenka

Key Points
- Elena Rybakina beat Aryna Sabalenka to claim her third Grand Slam title.
- She is only the third woman this century to claim both hardcourt majors in the same year after Sabalenka and Angelique Kerber.
- Sabalenka narrowly missed the chance to emulate Serena Williams and Chris Evert with three US Open titles in a row.
Elena Rybakina outclassed two-time defending champion Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 5-7, 6-2 to win the US Open on Saturday.
Rybakina claimed her third Grand Slam title while taking over as the new World No. 1.
The Russian-born Kazakh had also beaten Sabalenka in the Australian Open final earlier this year.
She is only the third woman this century to claim both hardcourt majors in the same year after Sabalenka and Angelique Kerber.
Rybakina also denied Sabalenka the chance to emulate Serena Williams and Chris Evert with three straight US Open titles.
The thrilling women's singles final saw a host of celebrities in attendance at Flushing Meadows.
Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt was a huge draw at the final and hounded for selfies throughout the final.