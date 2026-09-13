Brad Pitt, Ronaldo Watch Rybakina Dethrone Sabalenka

IMAGE: Brad Pitt and his girlfriend Ines de Ramon in the stands during the US Open women's singles final in New York on Saturday. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Key Points Elena Rybakina beat Aryna Sabalenka to claim her third Grand Slam title.

She is only the third woman this century to claim both hardcourt majors in the same year after Sabalenka and Angelique Kerber.

Sabalenka narrowly missed the chance to emulate Serena Williams and Chris Evert with three US Open titles in a row.

Elena Rybakina outclassed two-time defending champion Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 5-7, 6-2 to win the US Open on Saturday.



Rybakina claimed her third Grand Slam title while taking over as the new World No. 1.



The Russian-born Kazakh had also beaten Sabalenka in the Australian Open final earlier this year.



She is only the third woman this century to claim both hardcourt majors in the same year after Sabalenka and Angelique Kerber.

IMAGE: Elena Rybakina celebrates with the trophy while Aryna Sabalenka looks dejected. Photograph: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Robert Deutsch

Rybakina also denied Sabalenka the chance to emulate Serena Williams and Chris Evert with three straight US Open titles.



The thrilling women's singles final saw a host of celebrities in attendance at Flushing Meadows.

IMAGE: Brad Pitt poses for A selfie with fans. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt was a huge draw at the final and hounded for selfies throughout the final.

IMAGE: Football legend Ronaldo was another fan favourite in New York. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

IMAGE: Rybakina collected her winner's trophy from Maria Sharapova, who won the US Open exactly 20 years ago -- in 2006. Photograph: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Robert Deutsch

IMAGE: Andrew Garfield, who starred as Spiderman in The Amazing Spider-Man and Spiderman: No Way Home. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

IMAGE: Oscar-winning filmmaker Spike Lee. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

IMAGE: American socialite Paris Hilton. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters