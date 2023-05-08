News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Boxing Worlds: Sachin makes winning start on debut

Boxing Worlds: Sachin makes winning start on debut

Source: PTI
May 08, 2023 16:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sachin Siwach

Photograph: Kind Courtesy IBF/Twitter

Indian boxer Sachin Siwach (54kg) made a winning start to his maiden World Championships campaign, dispatching Serghei Novac of Moldova with a facile victory in Tashkent on Monday.

The former World Youth champion showcased his technical prowess to register a 5-0 unanimous decision win and cruise to the bantam weight pre-quarterfinals.

Sachin took charge of the proceedings from the word go as he relentlessly attacked Novac in the round of 32 bout.

 

Using his height advantage and long reach, the 23-year-old relied on a combination of punches to take the first round.

The second round followed a similar script Sachin landed a flurry punches, the most impressive being a combination of a straight jab, a left and then a right hook. His defence was as strong as his attack as he danced around the ring, ducking his opponents punches.

Despite the first two rounds ruled in his favour, Sachin did not hold back his punches in the final three minutes. He continued pummelling the helpless Maldovian with a range of punches including the upper cut to claim a comprehensive win.

Indian pugilists Govind Sahani (48kg) and Naveen (92kg) will be in action later in the day. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Shubman is now Spider-Man!
Shubman is now Spider-Man!
Ball By Ball: SRH's Last Over Drama
Ball By Ball: SRH's Last Over Drama
What Record Did Saha-Gill Set?
What Record Did Saha-Gill Set?
SEE: Why MI Players Were In Fancy Dress
SEE: Why MI Players Were In Fancy Dress
IPL: Rohit's form a concern for MI ahead of RCB clash
IPL: Rohit's form a concern for MI ahead of RCB clash
Markets rebound over 1%; Sensex ends up 710 points
Markets rebound over 1%; Sensex ends up 710 points
'This fight is for the daughters of India'
'This fight is for the daughters of India'

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

SEE: What's Dhoni Doing With A Gun?

SEE: What's Dhoni Doing With A Gun?

Jaiswal Tops MVP; Faf Closing In!

Jaiswal Tops MVP; Faf Closing In!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances