Boxing Worlds: Bartwal beats much-fancied Brazilian

IMAGE: Pawan Bartwal emerged victorious in the keenly contested first-round bout against Brazilian Michael Douglas Trindade. Photograph: BFI

Pawan Bartwal provided India a winning start to their World Boxing Championships campaign as he got the better of Olympian Michael Douglas Trindade of Brazil in a close men’s 55kg bout in Liverpool on Thursday.

The two boxers were deadlocked after the first two rounds with Trindade nullifying Bartwal’s advantage in the second round.

Bartwal put up a valiant fight in the third and final round to keep his much fancied Brazilian opponent at bay and won the first-round bout 3:2.

India have fielded a 20-member squad at the inaugural World Championships being held under the aegis of the World Boxing – a recently formed international governing body for boxing -- and are looking to underline their growing stature in world boxing.

Three other Indians — Sakshi (women’s 54kg), Sanamacha Chanu (women’s 70kg) and Harsh Choudhary (men’s 90kg) -- will be in action in the evening session.