Boxing queen Nikhat unstoppable in Hyderabad!

Boxing queen Nikhat unstoppable in Hyderabad!

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
June 29, 2025 22:17 IST

Nikhat Zareen

IMAGE: Nikhat Zareen delighted the home crowd with a dominant 5:0 victory over Kalpana. Photograph: ANI Photo

Two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen advanced to the semifinals of the 51kg division after a dominant win on the second day of the Elite Women's Boxing Tournament in Hyderabad on Sunday.

 

Zareen delighted the home crowd with a dominant 5:0 victory over Kalpana.

Former youth world champion Ankushita Boro also showcased her class, advancing to the semifinals of the 65kg category with a clinical 5:0 win over Rajasthan pugilist Parthvi.

Other notable quarterfinal results saw Preeti (54kg), Jyoti (51kg), and Devika Ghorpade (51kg) book their semifinal berths with clean, unanimous wins.

Tamil Nadu's V Lakshaya (51kg) impressed with a 5:0 win over Laxmi Devi, while Tanu (54kg), Shashi (65kg), and Yashi Sharma (65kg) also moved ahead after solid outings.

Ankushita's TOPS teammate Gitimoni Gogoi advanced in 70kg via RSC (Referee Stopped Contest), and Babirojsana Chanu (57kg) registered a stoppage win in the second round.

The semifinals will be held on Monday.

The tournament, serving as a gateway to the elite national camp in Patiala, is being held at the Saroornagar Indoor Stadium. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
