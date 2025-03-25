Boxing Nationals: Jaismine, Simranjit cruise to semis

Commonwealth Games medallist Jaismine Lamboria extended her dominant run with a commanding victory while seasoned boxer Simranjit Kaur also cruised into the semifinals of the Women's National Boxing Championship in Greater Noida on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Olympian Simranjit Kaur showcased her experience. Photograph: Boxing Federation of India

Representing Services, Jaismine, who has moved down to the 57kg weight class, needed less than five minutes to overpower Tamil Nadu's Hannah Joy, winning by second-round RSC (Referee Stops the Contest).

The 2022 CWG bronze medallist capitalised on her height and reach, effortlessly landing precise combinations.

Her superior technique and powerful punches forced the referee to intervene thrice, with Hannah receiving three standing counts in the opening round before the bout was called off.

The World Championship bronze medallist and Olympian Simranjit showcased her experience with a unanimous decision victory over Railways' Prachi in the 65kg quarterfinal.

IMAGE: Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Jaismine Lamboria put on dominant display. Photograph: Boxing Federation of India

The reigning champion Anamika Hooda notched a commanding 5-0 unanimous victory over Delhi's Mehak Dharra in the 51kg quarterfinals.

Former national champion Tamil Nadu's Kalaivani S shocked the 2022 Youth World Champion Devika Ghorpade of Maharashtra with a 5-0 unanimous decision victory in the 51kg category.

In the heavyweight division (80kg+), two-time defending national champion Railway's Nupur overpowered Tamil Nadu's Jayasree S to set up a semifinal clash against Uttar Pradesh's Ipsita Vikram, who breezed past Rajasthan's Chandan Choudhary with a unanimous decision win.

Also making it to the last four was Sonu (AIP), silver medallist from the previous edition, who secured a 5-0 unanimous win over UP's Sarita Rai.