HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Boxing Nationals: Jaismine, Simranjit cruise to semis

Boxing Nationals: Jaismine, Simranjit cruise to semis

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 25, 2025 22:50 IST

x

Commonwealth Games medallist Jaismine Lamboria extended her dominant run with a commanding victory while seasoned boxer Simranjit Kaur also cruised into the semifinals of the Women's National Boxing Championship in Greater Noida on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Olympian Simranjit Kaur showcased her experience. Photograph: Boxing Federation of India

Representing Services, Jaismine, who has moved down to the 57kg weight class, needed less than five minutes to overpower Tamil Nadu's Hannah Joy, winning by second-round RSC (Referee Stops the Contest).

The 2022 CWG bronze medallist capitalised on her height and reach, effortlessly landing precise combinations.

 

Her superior technique and powerful punches forced the referee to intervene thrice, with Hannah receiving three standing counts in the opening round before the bout was called off.

The World Championship bronze medallist and Olympian Simranjit showcased her experience with a unanimous decision victory over Railways' Prachi in the 65kg quarterfinal.

Jaismine Lamboria

IMAGE: Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Jaismine Lamboria put on dominant display. Photograph: Boxing Federation of India

The reigning champion Anamika Hooda notched a commanding 5-0 unanimous victory over Delhi's Mehak Dharra in the 51kg quarterfinals.

Former national champion Tamil Nadu's Kalaivani S shocked the 2022 Youth World Champion Devika Ghorpade of Maharashtra with a 5-0 unanimous decision victory in the 51kg category.

In the heavyweight division (80kg+), two-time defending national champion Railway's Nupur overpowered Tamil Nadu's Jayasree S to set up a semifinal clash against Uttar Pradesh's Ipsita Vikram, who breezed past Rajasthan's Chandan Choudhary with a unanimous decision win.

Also making it to the last four was Sonu (AIP), silver medallist from the previous edition, who secured a 5-0 unanimous win over UP's Sarita Rai.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Boxing Nationals: Jaismine, Sanamacha Chanu shine
Boxing Nationals: Jaismine, Sanamacha Chanu shine
Boxing Nationals: Minakshi stuns World champion Nitu Ghanghas in semis
Boxing Nationals: Minakshi stuns World champion Nitu Ghanghas in semis
P T Usha backs Assam's boxers for Nationals
P T Usha backs Assam's boxers for Nationals
'I won't be intimidated': Boxing champ slams Trump
'I won't be intimidated': Boxing champ slams Trump
Sports Minister on why he revoked WFI suspension
Sports Minister on why he revoked WFI suspension

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Grandest Greatest Gujarati Recipes

webstory image 2

Take Care Of Your Eyes! 9 Steps

webstory image 3

How Much Actors Pay For Rented Homes

VIDEOS

Tourists flock to Srinagar's Dal lake for scenic beauty and shikara rides1:16

Tourists flock to Srinagar's Dal lake for scenic beauty...

Asia's largest tulip garden in Srinagar ready to open for tourists2:53

Asia's largest tulip garden in Srinagar ready to open for...

Bollywood beauties attend Anil Kapoor's house party0:57

Bollywood beauties attend Anil Kapoor's house party

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD