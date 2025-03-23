HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Boxing Nationals: Jaismine, Sanamacha Chanu shine

Source: PTI
Last updated on: March 23, 2025 20:01 IST

Commonwealth Games medallist Jaismine Lamboria secured a dominant second-round win over Chandigarh's Ruchika to enter the quarter-finals and continue her impressive run at the 8th Elite Women's National Boxing Championship in Greater Noida on Sunday.

IMAGE: One hundred and eighty-eight boxers from 24 state units are competing across ten weight categories. Photograph: BFI/X

The reigning national lightweight champion, who shifted to featherweight category on her way to the Paris Olympics, earned a commanding RSC (Referee Stopped Contest) victory over her opponent.

Jaismine had won a lightweight bronze in the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

 

In other bouts of the day, Sanamacha Chanu of Railways, a Youth World and national champion, was in complete control during her unanimous decision victory over Manipur's Bindiya Devi Maorem..

Chanu's calculated aggression and sharp technique kept her opponent on the back foot, reinforcing her title credentials early on in the competition..

One hundred and eighty-eight boxers from 24 state units are competing across ten weight categories in this week-long tournament, which follows the World Boxing technical and competition rules, featuring three three-minute rounds with one-minute rest intervals.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
