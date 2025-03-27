HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Boxing Nationals: Jaismine, Pooja Rani win gold, Railways triumph

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
March 27, 2025 23:52 IST
March 27, 2025 23:52 IST

Commonwealth Games medallist Jaismine Lamboria and two-time Asian Champion Pooja Rani registered contrasting wins to clinch gold while Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) lifted the team trophy with nine medals at the Elite Women's National Boxing Championships in Greater Noida on Thursday.

IMAGE: Jaismine Lamboria put up a clinical performance once again to take the featherweight crown. Photograph: BFI/X

Services Sports Control Board's (SSCB) Jaismine, who has looked in command all through the tournament, put up a clinical performance once again to take the featherweight crown. The Paris Olympian unleashed a devastating combination of relentless aggression and flawless technique, overpowering Haryana's Priya with precision and poise.

From the opening bell, the Birmingham CWG bronze medallist was in control, her every move calculated, as she dominated the bout and secured a resounding unanimous decision victory.

 

She was adjudged the top performer of the tournament, winning 50,000 cash prize.

"I am delighted to win here. I have worked on certain things and I saw the improvement here," Jaismine said after the win.

Former Asian Games medallist Pooja, on the other hand, faced a stiff competition from All India Police's Lalfakmawi Ralte in the 80kg final before the Tokyo Olympian titled the bout in her favour 4:3.

"This is my ninth gold. It's a big thing for any Indian boxer to become a national champion," the veteran boxer said.

"I have had tough competitors all through out the tournament. Today's was the toughest. I could feel her power but I was able to overcome it," she added.

Overall, Railways secured five golds and four bronze medals. Haryana finished second with two golds, three silvers, and one bronze.

Meanwhile, Police bagged one gold, four silvers, and two bronzes.

Services delivered a flawless campaign, with Jaismine and Sakshi ensuring a 100 percent win record for their unit.

Leading the charge for Railways was the indomitable Anamika Hooda, who successfully defended her light flyweight title with a commanding 5-0 victory over Haryana's Tamana.

Despite facing a height disadvantage, Anamika showed no signs of hesitation, relentlessly pressing forward with her signature aggressive style that overwhelmed her opponent from start to finish.

In a thrilling showdown, Sanamacha Chanu (70kg) from Railways and Haryana's Saneh delivered one of the most exciting bouts of the tournament. The two pugilists went toe-to-toe in a fiercely contested match, with Chanu ultimately emerging victorious after a 5-2 win following a referral.

Seasoned boxer Sonia Lather (60kg), Muskan (75kg) and Nupur (80+kg) also fetched gold medals for Railways. Anamika and Sanamacha were the other winners from Railways.

Neeraj Phogat added to Haryana's tally with a gritty 4:3 win over Simranjit Kaur in the 65kg division.

Minakshi ensured a gold for All India Police, after she opened the day with a successful title defence, which concluded in a 5:0 win over Sikkim's Yasika Rai.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
