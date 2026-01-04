HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Boxing Nationals: Amit Panghal, Sagar off to winning start

January 04, 2026 23:05 IST

Amit Panghal (right) fights Bihar's Usman Mohammad Sultan in their Bantamweight bout at the National Championships in Greater Noida on Sunday

IMAGE: Amit Panghal (right) fights Bihar's Usman Mohammad Sultan in their Bantamweight bout at the National Championships in Greater Noida on Sunday. Photograph: Boxing Federation/X

The 2018 Asian Games gold medallist Amit Panghal of SSCB and Haryana's Sagar registered contrasting wins to advance on the opening day of the boxing National Championships in Greater Noida on Sunday.

 

Amit, featuring in the bantamweight category, dominated Usman Mohammad Sultan of Bihar to get an unanimous decision.

In the heavyweight category, Sagar was made to work hard by Kerala's Edwin before managing to win by a split decision.

Lalrambuat of Mizoram was the other boxer to win by unanimous decision in the bantamweight category, beating Santosh Kumar of Odisha.

 

