News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Boxing: Jaismine one win away from Olympic quota

Boxing: Jaismine one win away from Olympic quota

Source: PTI
June 01, 2024 21:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Jaismine Lamboria will have to win her quarter-final against Mali's Marine Camara on Sunday to seal her passage to Paris Olympic Games and reclaim the 57kg quota for India. Photograph: Boxing Federation of India

Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Jaismine Lamboria moved within touching distance of a Paris Olympic quota after she registered a dominant victory over Ana Marija Milisic of Switzerland to enter the 57kg quarter-finals of the World Olympic Boxing Qualifier in Bangkok.

The 22-year-old, who dropped down from 60kg, out-punched Milisic through an unanimous decision (5-0) in the round of 16.

 

With the qualifying tournament offering four quota places in the women's 57kg weight class, Jaismine will have to win her quarter-final against Mali's Marine Camara on Sunday to seal her passage to Paris Olympic Games and reclaim the 57kg quota for India.

Parveen Hooda had secured the 57kg quota at the 2023 Asian Games but was suspended for whereabout failure last month, forcing India to surrender the quota.

Jaismine, who had competed in the Asian Games and the first World qualifiers in 60kg, was allowed to compete in the 57kg event as she was listed as reserve for the tournament.

The bout began on a tentative note with both boxers trying to assess each other. Jaismine then showcased her technical superiority as she jabbed Milisic repeatedly.

The Swiss tried to retaliate but Jaismine used her long reach to maintain distance.

Jaismine used a combination of punches on a helpless Milisic as the Swiss was given a standing count. The bout resumed but it was clear which way the decision was going to go.

In the men's 57kg, former youth world champion Sachin Siwach gave a good account of himself before going down 0-5 to Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Carlo Paalam of Philippines in the 57kg semi-final.

Sachin will, however, get another chance at securing an Olympic berth as the 57kg has three quotas on offer.

The two losing semi-finalists -- Sachin and Kyrgyzstan's Munarbek Seiitbek Uul -- will box-off with each other for the quota on Sunday.

Nishant Dev (71kg), Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Preeti Pawar (54kg) and Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) have already secured their passage to Paris.

Sachin tried hard but was no match for the Filipino boxer who was more aggressive and did not let the Indian settle down.

With Paalam on the offensive from the first second, Sachin was forced to defend.

The Filipino landed several power punches and Sachin lowering his guard did not help his cause as he was pummeled by Paalam.

The Indian was, however, able to land some scoring shots toward the end of the opening round to convince two judges.

Sachin went after Paalam a couple of times as the Filipino boxer slowed down. But after conserving energy he was back to striking the Indian.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Manu wins javelin gold at Taiwan Open
Manu wins javelin gold at Taiwan Open
Saina, Kashyap Share Glimpses Of Croatia
Saina, Kashyap Share Glimpses Of Croatia
BFI parts ways with IBA, joins World Boxing
BFI parts ways with IBA, joins World Boxing
French Open: Balaji-Martinez advance to third round
French Open: Balaji-Martinez advance to third round
Most exit polls give 350+ to NDA; INDIA far behind
Most exit polls give 350+ to NDA; INDIA far behind
Kharge gives INDIA 295 as exit polls predict BJP sweep
Kharge gives INDIA 295 as exit polls predict BJP sweep
Dinesh Karthik announces retirement on 39th birthday!
Dinesh Karthik announces retirement on 39th birthday!

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

Singapore: Treesa-Gayatri's dream run ends in semis

Singapore: Treesa-Gayatri's dream run ends in semis

Pro League: India thrash world champions Germany 3-0

Pro League: India thrash world champions Germany 3-0

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances