Boxing Federation of India to hold elections on March 28

Boxing Federation of India to hold elections on March 28

March 04, 2025 23:46 IST

IMAGE: The development comes a day after the Delhi High Court stayed a decision of the IOA to constitute an ad-hoc panel to run the affairs of the Boxing Federation of India. Photograph: ANI

The Boxing Federation of India announced that it will hold its election on March 28 to elect new office bearers for the next four years.

The development comes a day after the Delhi High Court stayed a decision of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to constitute an ad-hoc panel to run the affairs of the BFI.

"The 10th Annual General Meeting of the Boxing Federation of India will be held under the chairmanship of Mr. Ajay Singh, President, Boxing Federation of India on the 28th Match, 2025 from 10.30am at Delhi NCR," BFI said in a statement on Tuesday.

 

On the agenda will be the election of office bearers and other members of executive council of BFI for the tenure 2025-29.

 

The BFI has also asked its affiliated state units to send the names of the representatives who will be attending the AGM by March 10.

On Monday, Justice Sachin Datta issued notice to the IOA seeking its response to a petition filed by the federation challenging the decision of constituting the ad-hoc committee.

The court granted two weeks' time to the IOA to file its reply to the petition and posted the hearing on March 27.

On February 24, the IOA formed a five-member ad-hoc committee to oversee affairs, citing the federation's failure to conduct elections on time.

