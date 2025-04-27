Eubank Jr in hospital after beating Benn on points

IMAGE: Chris Eubank Jr, right, in action with Conor Benn during their middleweight boxing grudge fight at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, on Saturday. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

Chris Eubank Jr was taken to hospital for precautionary checks after beating fellow Briton Conor Benn on a unanimous points decision in their thrilling middleweight grudge match on Saturday.

All three judges scored the non-title fight 116-112 after a pulsating 12-round slugfest with both fighters setting a ferocious pace and going toe-to-toe in front of 65,000 at London's Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

Eubank's promoters, Boxxer, said just before midnight that the winner had been taken to hospital by ambulance "on recommendation of the onsite doctor."

There was no love lost in the pre-fight hype to a clash between the sons of 1990s archrivals Chris Eubank Sr and Nigel Benn but the night lived up to expectations and brought fresh respect and embraces on both sides.

"I knew I was capable of that, I just needed someone to bring me out," said Eubank Jr. "I'm not going to lie, I didn't expect he'd be the man to do that.

"I think the fact our fathers did what they did all those years ago, it brings out a different soul and spirit into you and that's what we both showed here tonight."

Father and son had become estranged, with Eubank Sr labelling the "Fatal Fury" fight a circus and his son's behaviour a "disgrace," but they were together again in the ring before and after.

"I'm happy to have this man back with me," Eubank Jr said, referring to his father. "We upheld the family name like we said we were going to do. Onwards and upwards," added the 35-year-old after an impressive display of determination and willpower in an explosive final round.

"He needed to be here. All of this is because of what he did."

IMAGE: Chris Eubank Jr celebrates with his father, former boxer Chris Eubank, after defeating Conor Benn. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

The scoreline flattered Eubank, even if there were no real quibbles about the winner, with a draw looking more likely. A rematch now looks inevitable.

Benn, 28, said he may have paid the price for more than a year out of the ring and was clearly disappointed after giving his all against an older and heavier opponent.

"Maybe I stayed on the ropes a bit too long. Chris is a good fighter. All the fighting talk is fighting talk. I'd love the rematch," he said.

Eubank suffered a cut over his right eye in the ninth round, with the referee clarifying that it had been caused by a clash of heads as the pair locked arms. Both had crashed to the canvas in round three as they wrestled.

The fight, put on with Saudi backing and presented by the Saudi-owned Ring Magazine, was a long time in the making - called off in 2022 when Benn tested positive for traces of fertility drug clomifene.

The World Boxing Council cleared Benn of intentional doping in 2023, saying a "highly elevated consumption of eggs" was a reasonable explanation.

Eubank Jr was fined $500,000 on Friday for hitting the scales half an ounce over the limit at the weigh-in, after a 100,000 pound ($133,210) fine in February for slapping Benn with an egg at a press conference.

Benn now has a record of 24 fights with one defeat while Eubank, the IBO middleweight champion, has won 35 of his 38 professional bouts.