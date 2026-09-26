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Indian Boxer Kapil Pokhariya Shines At Asian Games, Jadumani Singh Exits

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk September 26, 2026 11:38 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian boxer Kapil Pokhariya showcased a stellar performance to secure his spot in the Asian Games quarterfinals, while compatriot Jadumani Singh faced an early exit in a day of mixed results for the nation's boxing contingent.

Photograph: Weixiang Lim/Reuters

Photograph: Weixiang Lim/Reuters

Key Points

  • Kapil Pokhariya secured a 5-0 win against Sam Estaki (Iran) in the men's 90kg boxing, reaching the Asian Games quarterfinals.
  • Jadumani Singh was defeated 0-3 by Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Carlo Paalam (Philippines) in the men's 55kg category.
  • Pokhariya demonstrated superior control and clean punching throughout his bout, securing unanimous verdicts in the first two rounds.
  • Another Indian boxer, Priya, is set to compete in the women's 60kg round of 16 later in the day.

Indian boxer Kapil Pokhariya delivered a superb performance to advance to the quarterfinals but it was curtains for compatriot Jadumani Singh at the Asian Games here on Saturday.

Kapil, the boxer from Uttarakhand, registered a 5-0 win over Iran's Sam Estaki in the men's 90kg category to enter the last eight. But Jadumani, competing in the men's 55kg category, lost 0-3 to Philippines' Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Carlo Paalam. India's Priya will be up against Oh Yeonji of South Korea in women's 60kg round of 16 bout later in the day.

 

Pokhariya's Dominant Performance

Pokhariya controlled the contest from the outset, taking a 4-1 lead in the opening round and using his cleaner punching to dictate the pace despite Estaki's height advantage. The Indian continued to hold the upper hand in the second round, earning another unanimous 5-0 verdict from the judges. Estaki could not mount a serious challenge in the final round as Pokhariya remained composed to complete a comfortable win.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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