Boxer Vijender's father Mahipal Singh passes away

Source: PTI
January 02, 2025 19:26 IST

Vijender Singh

Olympic medal winning boxer Vijender Singh's father Mahipal Singh passed away on Thursday. He was not keeping well for the past few weeks.

"It is with the deepest grief and sadness, we inform the passing away of my father Shri Mahipal Singh. He left for his heavenly abode today," Vijender posted on X.

The 39-year-old, who won a bronze medal at 2008 Beijing Games, also informed in his social media post that his father's last rites will be performed at his parental village Bhiwani in Haryana.

 

Mahipal, who was employed as a driver with Haryana Roadways, supported Vijender's dream by working overtime.

"We request you to keep him in your thoughts and prayers," Vijender, who switched to BJP from Congress last year, wrote while posting a picture with his father.

