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Injury Forces Indian Boxer Sumit Out Of Asian Games Pre-Quarterfinals

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk Updated: September 24, 2026 15:01 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian boxer Sumit's promising Asian Games journey in the men's 70kg category was cut short by a debilitating knee injury during his pre-quarterfinal bout, forcing him to concede the fight.

Sumit Kundu

Photograph: SAI Media/X

Key Points

  • Indian boxer Sumit's Asian Games campaign ended prematurely due to a knee injury.
  • Sumit was forced to concede his men's 70kg pre-quarterfinal bout against Iraq's Al Sarray Ali Qasim Hamdan.
  • The injury occurred in the third round, despite Sumit leading after the first two rounds.
  • Other Indian boxers, Sakshi and Parveen, are set to compete in their respective round of 16 bouts.

Indian boxer Sumit suffered a heartbreak as he was forced to concede his men's 70kg pre-quarterfinal bout against Iraq's Al Sarray Ali Qasim Hamdan following an injury at the Asian Games on Thursday.

The 23-year-old from Haryana was leading after the first two rounds but seemed to suffer a knee injury after coping a punch and falling awkwardly in the third round and was unable to continue. The referee stopped the contest, handing the win to his opponent.

 

Sumit had beaten Thailand's Bunjong Sinsiri 5-0 in his opening bout.

Among others in fray, Sakshi will face Kazakhstan's Alua Balkibekova in the women's 65kg round of 16, while Parveen will take on Tajikistan's Malika Nozimova in the same round.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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