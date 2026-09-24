Injury Forces Indian Boxer Sumit Out Of Asian Games Pre-Quarterfinals

Indian boxer Sumit's promising Asian Games journey in the men's 70kg category was cut short by a debilitating knee injury during his pre-quarterfinal bout, forcing him to concede the fight.

Photograph: SAI Media/X

Key Points Indian boxer Sumit's Asian Games campaign ended prematurely due to a knee injury.

Sumit was forced to concede his men's 70kg pre-quarterfinal bout against Iraq's Al Sarray Ali Qasim Hamdan.

The injury occurred in the third round, despite Sumit leading after the first two rounds.

Other Indian boxers, Sakshi and Parveen, are set to compete in their respective round of 16 bouts.

Indian boxer Sumit suffered a heartbreak as he was forced to concede his men's 70kg pre-quarterfinal bout against Iraq's Al Sarray Ali Qasim Hamdan following an injury at the Asian Games on Thursday.

The 23-year-old from Haryana was leading after the first two rounds but seemed to suffer a knee injury after coping a punch and falling awkwardly in the third round and was unable to continue. The referee stopped the contest, handing the win to his opponent.

Sumit had beaten Thailand's Bunjong Sinsiri 5-0 in his opening bout.

Among others in fray, Sakshi will face Kazakhstan's Alua Balkibekova in the women's 65kg round of 16, while Parveen will take on Tajikistan's Malika Nozimova in the same round.