Boxer Saweety Assaults Husband In Police Station

IMAGE: Boxer Saweety Boora seen assaulting husband Deepak Niwas Hooda inside a police station in Hissar, Haryana. Photograph: Screengrab/X

Former world champion boxer Saweety Boora was caught on camera assaulting her husband, Kabaddi player Deepak Niwas Hood, amid divorce proceedings.

The incident reportedly took place inside a police station in Haryana's Hisar, on March 15.

In the video that has now gone viral, Boora was seen lunging towards Hooda and holding him by his throat. Family members were seen attempting to refrain Sweety and separated them but the heated arguments continued inside the police station.

In February this year, the Arjuna awardee had lodged an FIR against Hooda, accusing the Asiad bronze-winning kabaddi player and his family of assaulting her for dowry.

On Sunday, March 23, Boora held a press conference and alleged that the Hisar police officials had failed to act against Deepak Hooda in the dowry case.

'On March 11, I informed the Hisar SP that I no longer want to live with him. I don't want a single penny from him. Just a divorce and my belongings. I submitted a partial list of my belongings, but no action has been taken in over a month...'

If any untoward incident happens to her, Boora said Hooda and Hisar SP Sawan will be responsible.