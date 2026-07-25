Siwach Wins Opening Bout At Commonwealth Games

Indian boxing sensation Sachin Siwach demonstrated his prowess by securing a hard-fought 4-1 split decision victory against Canadian rival Keoma Al-Ahmadieh, advancing to the pre-quarterfinals at the prestigious Commonwealth Games.

IMAGE: Sachin Siwach registered a hard-fought 4-1 split decision victory against Keoma Al-Ahmadieh of Canada in the men's first round bout at the 2026 Commonwealth Games. Photograph: SAI Media/X

Key Points Indian boxer Sachin Siwach advanced to the Commonwealth Games pre-quarterfinals.

Siwach secured a 4-1 split decision victory over Canada's Keoma Al-Ahmadieh.

Siwach will now face England's William Hewitt in the round of 16.

One of India's brightest medal hopes, Sachin Siwach, survived a stern challenge from familiar foe Keoma Al-Ahmadieh of Canada to enter the pre-quarterfinals of the Commonwealth Games boxing competition in Glasgow on Saturday.

The Bhiwani boxer relied on his experience against Al-Ahmadieh, whom he had beaten at the Boxam Tournament in Spain earlier this year and at the World Cup in Kazakhstan last year, to script a hard-fought 4-1 split decision victory in the men's first round bout at the SEC Centre.

The 26-year-old will next face England's William Hewitt in the round of 16. "It was a tough bout but I had beaten him twice before so I was pretty confident," Sachin told PTI. "It was important for me to defeat him today because it was at the Commonwealth Games."

Siwach's Strategic Victory

Despite the previous victories, the contest was anything but straightforward. Sachin made a sluggish start, missing an attempted right hook before Al-Ahmadieh connecting a right jab to the Indian's face.

The Canadian looked sharper in the opening exchanges, forcing Sachin onto the back foot.

The Indian, however, gradually settled into the contest, using crisp counter-punching with both hands to wrest back control. His accuracy in the closing stages of the round helped him edge it 3-2, with three judges awarding him a 10-9 score.

Composed Performance Secures Win

Trailing after the opening round, Al-Ahmadieh came out aggressively in the second, taking the centre of the ring and looking to dictate the pace.

Sachin, however, stayed composed, using nimble footwork to evade the Canadian's attacks before repeatedly catching him with swift counter combinations.

His tactical discipline earned him a unanimous 10-9 verdict from all five judges in the round, giving him a crucial cushion on the scorecards.

Al-Ahmadieh mounted another spirited challenge in the final round, but Sachin absorbed the pressure and landed enough scoring blows to secure a deserved 4-1 split decision win and book his place in the pre-quarterfinals, where England's Hewitt awaits.