Home  » Sports » How Sachin Siwach Secured His Place In The Asian Games Boxing Quarterfinals

How Sachin Siwach Secured His Place In The Asian Games Boxing Quarterfinals

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk September 25, 2026 11:25 IST 2 Minutes Read
google preferred source

Indian boxer Sachin Siwach has advanced to the men's 60kg quarterfinals at the Asian Games after a tactical split-decision win, bringing him closer to a coveted medal.

Photograph: BCCI

Photograph: BCCI

Key Points

  • Sachin Siwach advanced to the men's 60kg quarterfinals at the Asian Games.
  • He secured a split-decision victory against Jordan's Mohammad Adnan Abu Jajeh.
  • The bout was a tactical affair, with Siwach winning the first two rounds.
  • Siwach is now one win away from securing a medal at the Asian Games.
  • He will face World Championships bronze medallist Shunsuke Kitamoto in the next round.

India's Sachin Siwach moved to the men's 60kg quarterfinals with a scrappy win over Jordan's Mohammad Adnan Abu Jajeh at the Asian Games here on Friday.

Sachin, who received a first-round bye, started aggressively, landing a series of combinations, but the bout soon turned into a tactical affair, with both boxers relying on counter-attacks. The Indian's cleaner work earned him the round on three cards.

 

Siwach's Tactical Victory And Path Ahead

The second round followed a similar pattern, with the two boxers cancelling out each other's attacks and waiting for openings. Jajeh, needing to make up ground, began pressing forward and attacking, giving Sachin opportunities to counter with sharp left-right combinations. The Commonwealth Games gold medallist again edged the round 4-1.

Desperate to turn the bout around, Jajeh came out all guns blazing in the final round, throwing punches in numbers, while Sachin stood his ground and traded blows. But the Indian appeared to tire in the closing stages, allowing Jajeh to land a few clean punches. Sachin, however, had done enough to secure the split-decision win.

Sachin, now just one win away from a medal, will take on World Championships bronze medallist Shunsuke Kitamoto of Japan in the quarterfinal. Later in the day, previous edition's bronze medallist Preeti Pawar will begin her campaign in the women's 54kg category.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

sachin siwachasian games boxingmen's 60kg quarterfinalsindian boxermohammad adnan abu jajeh

More From Rediff

PIX: India's medal tally swells after athletics, wushu success

PIX: India's medal tally swells after athletics, wushu success
Asian Games 2026: India's Full Schedule For Friday, September 25

Asian Games 2026: India's Full Schedule For Friday, September 25
From Uber Driver To Historic Asian Games Medal: Salman Khan's Inspiring Story

From Uber Driver To Historic Asian Games Medal: Salman Khan's Inspiring Story

Related Stories

Asian Games: Boxers Sachin, Narender punch their way ahead

Asian Games: Boxers Sachin, Narender punch their way ahead

Web Stories

World's Best 7 Airlines Of 2026

World's Best 7 Airlines Of 2026
Galaxy S26 FE Has More Than Good Looks

Galaxy S26 FE Has More Than Good Looks
Check Out The Redmi Note 17 Pro Max

Check Out The Redmi Note 17 Pro Max

FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026