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Boxer Preeti one win away from Commonwealth gold

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi July 31, 2026 15:51 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian boxing sensation Preeti Pawar has powerfully punched her way into the Commonwealth Games 54kg final, securing a guaranteed medal and setting up an exciting gold medal clash.

Preeti Pawar

IMAGE: Preeti Pawar storms into Commonwealth Games final. Photograph: SAI Media/X

Key Points

  • Indian boxer Preeti Pawar advanced to the Commonwealth Games 54kg final with a decisive 5-0 win.
  • Pawar out-punched Zambia's Catherine Mwape, demonstrating effective counter-attacks and a strong left straight.
  • Mwape struggled throughout the bout, receiving three eight counts due to Pawar's dominance.
  • Preeti Pawar, an Asian Games bronze-medallist, is set to face Canada's Scarlett Delgado in the gold medal match.
  • Pawar expressed confidence and satisfaction with her performance, attributing success to detailed preparation with coaches.

Indian boxer Preeti Pawar (54kg) sailed into the Commonwealth Games final by out-punching Zambia''s Catherine Mwape in the last-four stage in Glasgow on Friday.

The 22-year-old from Bhiwani, who is an Asian Games bronze-medallist, powered to a 5-0 win to set up a clash with Canada's Scarlett Delgado, who defeated England's Lauren Mackie 4-1 in her semifinal bout.

The Indian outpaced Mwape for most of the bout, cleverly drawing her in for effective counter-attacks with her left straight being particularly effective.

 

Pawar's Dominant Performance

"I am very happy that I have managed to do what I prepared for. I have to give my best tomorrow for the gold medal. I never take my opponents lightly, and always prepare in detail with my coaches. I am happy that I am able to implement those plans," Preeti told PTI after her win.

Mwape struggled to connect throughout and was beaten almost every time Preeti launched her combination strikes. The Zambian's struggles were evident from the three eight counts she faced in the first two rounds. Such was Preeti's dominance that all five judges marked 10-8 in her favour in the second round.

With the bout out of her grasp, Mwape spent the last three minutes evading the pounding from Preeti, who sailed through without having to slog too hard.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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