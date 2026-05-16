Omar Abdullah Congratulates Young Boxer On Asian Championship Gold

Jammu and Kashmir's Mohammad Yasser made history by winning a gold medal at the Asian U-15 Boxing Championship, prompting congratulations from Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

Photograph: BFI/X

Key Points Mohammad Yasser, a 14-year-old boxer from Rajouri, won a gold medal at the Asian U-15 Boxing Championship.

Yasser is the first boxer from Jammu and Kashmir to achieve this feat.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah congratulated Yasser, praising his dedication and hard work.

Yasser defeated boxers from Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Iran and host Uzbekistan to win the gold in the 58-kg category.

The government reiterated its commitment to promoting sports infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday congratulated 14-year-old boxer from Rajouri, Mohammad Yasser, on winning a gold medal at the Asian U-15 Boxing Championship in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Yasser's Historic Win

A trainee at the Khelo India Centre in Rajouri, Yasser scripted history by becoming the first boxer from Jammu and Kashmir to win a gold medal at the Asian U-15 Boxing Championship that was held in the Uzbek capital from May 1-16.

He defeated boxers from Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Iran and host Uzbekistan to clinch the gold in the 58-kg category.

Chief Minister's Congratulatory Message

In his congratulatory message, Abdullah said the young boxer's "remarkable achievement has brought pride and honour to Jammu and Kashmir and the entire country".

He lauded Yasser's dedication, hard work and determination, saying his success on the international stage reflected the immense sporting talent emerging from the region.

Commitment to Sports Promotion

The chief minister wished Yasser the best for his future endeavours and expressed hope that his achievement would inspire sportspersons across J-K to pursue excellence with commitment and perseverance.

Abdullah also reiterated the government's commitment towards promoting sports infrastructure and providing opportunities to talented youth to excel at national and international meets.