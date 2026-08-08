Lovlina Borgohain calls for urgent housing for Assam flood victims

Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain has called for urgent government intervention to provide housing for thousands of families displaced by the devastating floods in Assam's Golaghat district, highlighting the dire conditions faced by victims.

IMAGE: Lovlina Borgohain meets Assam flood victims in Sivasagar, Golaghat, Assam on Friday night. Photograph: ANI/X

Key Points Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain visited flood-hit Golaghat, Assam, expressing concern over the severe destruction.

Borgohain highlighted that many people have lost their homes and are struggling without shelter, despite receiving food and clothing.

She urged authorities to prioritise providing housing to help affected families recover from the devastation.

Large parts of Golaghat district remained inundated, forcing families into relief camps due to rising river levels.

Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain met the Assam flood-affected victims in Golaghat on Friday and expressed concern over the prevailing situation, describing the destruction as severe. Notably, large parts of Assam's Golaghat district remained inundated on Friday morning after the water levels of the Dhansiri and Doyang rivers continued to rise, forcing several families to leave their homes and take shelter in relief camps.

Urgent Need for Shelter

Borgohain, while speaking to ANI, said many people have lost their homes and are struggling without shelter, despite receiving food and clothing. She urged authorities to prioritise providing housing to help affected families recover. "The conditions here are absolutely dire; we could see the devastation all along the way. Homes have been completely destroyed, there is nothing left, and the people are in a terrible state. Right now, they don't even have a roof over their heads; they are forced to spend the night wherever they can find a spot. One wonders how or when things will get back to normal. It will take a long time for things to recover," she said.

Government Intervention Crucial

"We just pray that the situation improves quickly and that these people find the strength to overcome this crisis. Shelter is the urgent need here. They are receiving plenty of food and clothing, but they have no homes to store these things in; that is the real problem. If the government could ensure they get housing as soon as possible, it would be a huge relief," she added. At the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, Borgohain secured her maiden CWG medal, settling for silver in the women's 75kg boxing event, losing a closely fought final to Australia's Emma-Sue Greentree.