Boxer Anthony Joshua's driver charged over deadly Nigeria crash

IMAGE: British boxer Anthony Joshua gets into an emergency responders' vehicle after being involved in a car crash, in which he sustained minor injuries, in Ogun State, Nigeria, on December 29, 2025. Photograph: Sodiq Ayo//Reuters

Nigerian police said on Friday the driver of the vehicle involved in a crash that injured British former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and killed two of his close friends was charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode, 46, appeared before the Sagamu Magistrate Court on Friday in connection with the accident on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Ogun State Police Command said in a statement.

Reuters was not immediately able to contact Kayode or a legal representative. Kayode has not commented publicly on the case.

Police told Reuters Kayode was charged on four counts, including causing death by dangerous driving. The case was adjourned to January 20.

Kayode was granted bail of 5 million naira ($3,499) with two sureties but was remanded pending fulfilment of the conditions, a police source said separately.

The case was adjourned to January 20.

Joshua, 36, sustained minor injuries when the Lexus SUV he was travelling in collided with another car on Monday. Two of his friends and team members, Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele, died in the crash.

Preliminary findings suggested the car was speeding and attempted a wrongful overtaking manoeuvre before hitting a stationary truck, the FRSC has said.

Joshua, who was born in Britain to Nigerian parents, was taken to hospital for checks and remains stable, his promoter Matchroom Boxing said.

President Bola Tinubu expressed condolences to Joshua and the victims' families, calling the incident a "tragic accident."

The crash came just over a week after Joshua knocked out American social media star Jake Paul in the sixth round of a bout in Miami.

Joshua is expected to fight fellow Briton Tyson Fury later this year.