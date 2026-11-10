Home  » Sports » Meetei Secures India's First Boxing Medal At Youth Olympics

Meetei Secures India's First Boxing Medal At Youth Olympics

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk November 10, 2026 19:19 IST 2 Minutes Read
x

Indian boxer Lairenlakpam Ambekar Meetei has guaranteed a medal for the nation at the Youth Olympic Games by powerfully advancing to the men's 50kg semifinals.

Key Points

  • Indian boxer Lairenlakpam Ambekar Meetei assured India of a medal in the Youth Olympic Games on Tuesday.
  • Meetei defeated Namibia's Abraham Kalenga in the men's 50kg quarterfinal.
  • He won his bout via Referee Stops Contest (RSC) in the first round.
  • Meetei is set to face Izzon Jeffrey Arevalo of Colombia in the semifinal on Wednesday.
  • India has already secured three silver and five bronze medals in the Youth Olympics.

Boxer Lairenlakpam Ambekar Meetei on Tuesday assured India of a medal in the Youth Olympic Games here, defeating Namibia's Abraham Kalenga to advance to the semifinals of the men's 50kg category.

Meetei won via Referee Stops Contest (RSC) in the first round of his quarterfinal bout which ended after 1 minute 57 seconds.

 

He will face Izzon Jeffrey Arevalo of Colombia in the semifinal on Wednesday.

India have already won three silver and five bronze medals in the Youth Olympics.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

lairenlakpam ambekar meeteiyouth olympic gamesboxingindiamedal

More From Rediff

World 11: Messi's Record Return Overshadows Kane's Shock Omission

World 11: Messi's Record Return Overshadows Kane's Shock Omission
IOA Polls: Electoral College Set, Key Federations Excluded

IOA Polls: Electoral College Set, Key Federations Excluded
Young Shuttler Tanvi Patri Eyes LA 2028 Olympics

Young Shuttler Tanvi Patri Eyes LA 2028 Olympics

Related Stories

Indian Boxers Shine At World U-19 Championships

Indian Boxers Shine At World U-19 Championships

Web Stories

6 Delicious Recipes To Light Up Diwali

6 Delicious Recipes To Light Up Diwali
7 Places To Head To For A Different Diwali

7 Places To Head To For A Different Diwali
Top-End Samsung W27 Unveiled

Top-End Samsung W27 Unveiled

Asian Games 2026

Asian Games 2026