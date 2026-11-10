Meetei Secures India's First Boxing Medal At Youth Olympics

Indian boxer Lairenlakpam Ambekar Meetei has guaranteed a medal for the nation at the Youth Olympic Games by powerfully advancing to the men's 50kg semifinals.

Key Points Indian boxer Lairenlakpam Ambekar Meetei assured India of a medal in the Youth Olympic Games on Tuesday.

Meetei defeated Namibia's Abraham Kalenga in the men's 50kg quarterfinal.

He won his bout via Referee Stops Contest (RSC) in the first round.

Meetei is set to face Izzon Jeffrey Arevalo of Colombia in the semifinal on Wednesday.

India has already secured three silver and five bronze medals in the Youth Olympics.

Boxer Lairenlakpam Ambekar Meetei on Tuesday assured India of a medal in the Youth Olympic Games here, defeating Namibia's Abraham Kalenga to advance to the semifinals of the men's 50kg category.

Meetei won via Referee Stops Contest (RSC) in the first round of his quarterfinal bout which ended after 1 minute 57 seconds.

He will face Izzon Jeffrey Arevalo of Colombia in the semifinal on Wednesday.

India have already won three silver and five bronze medals in the Youth Olympics.