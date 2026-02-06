HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Boxam Elite International: Nitu, Preeti lead India's 19-medal boxing surge

Boxam Elite International: Nitu, Preeti lead India's 19-medal boxing surge

February 06, 2026 14:46 IST

Indian boxers are making waves at the Boxam Elite International tournament in Spain, securing an impressive 19 medals and showcasing their talent on the global stage.

IMAGE: Nitu shut out Canada's McKenzie Wright with a commanding unanimous decision. Photograph: BFI/X

Key Points

  • Indian boxers secure 19 medals at the Boxam Elite International tournament in La Nucia, Spain.
  • Nitu Ghanghas and Preeti Pawar advance to the semifinals with dominant performances.
  • The Indian women's boxing team confirms 12 medals under new head coach Santiago Nieva.
  • Jadumani Singh and Mohammed Hussamuddin lead the charge for the Indian men's team.
  • Several Indian boxers displayed spirited efforts, contributing to the overall medal haul.

Former world champion Nitu Ghanghas, Asian Games bronze medallist Preeti Pawar and Jadumani Singh punched their way into the semifinals, as Indian boxers assured themselves of 19 medals at the Boxam Elite International here.

The Indian women's team, under the guidance of new head coach Santiago Nieva, has confirmed 12 medals, while the seven male boxers progressed to the semifinals.

 

Nitu (51kg) was in imperious form, shutting out Canada's McKenzie Wright with a commanding unanimous decision win to secure her place in the last four.

Preeti (54kg) followed with a clinical showing against Spain's Maria Gonzalez, forcing an abandonment in Round 3 after dictating the contest with sustained pressure.

Poonam (54kg) added another emphatic 5-0 victory over Thailand's Natnicha Chongprongklang, while Priya (60kg) and Pranjal (65kg) registered unanimous wins against Spain's Laura Galano and Czech boxer Viktorie Jilkova, respectively.

Kajal (65kg) edged out Kazakhstan's Akbar Ichshanova 4:1 in a tightly contested bout.

Dominant India boxers eye gold

In the men's competition, Jadumani Singh (55kg) continued his fine run, outclassing Peng Chia-Feng of Chinese Taipei 5:0 in the 55kg category.

World Championship bronze medallist Mohammed Hussamuddin (60kg) produced a polished display to defeat Ukraine's Ali Dahly unanimously, while Sachin (60kg) battled past Ukraine's Aider Abduraimov in a tense 3-2 decision.

Akash (75kg) also advanced with a solid 4-1 win over Spain's Jose Luis Canero.

Several Indian boxers bowed out after spirited efforts, including Pawan Bartwal, who went down narrowly 2-3 to England's Ellis Trowbridge, and Abhinash Jamwal, who lost to Ukraine's Elvin Aliiev.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
